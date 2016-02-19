Including the Official Reports of a Number of Learned Societies

Rodd's Chemistry of Carbon Compounds, Volume II: Alicyclic Compounds, Part B: Six- and Higher-Membered Monocarbocyclic Compounds explores the synthesis and chemistry of compounds of the cyclohexane group and those containing rings of seven, eight, and more carbon atoms. This volume is composed of four chapters, and begins with the occurrence, formation, properties, derivatives, and synthesis of compounds of the cyclohexane group. The next two chapters are devoted to the chemistry of compounds of the monoterpenoid group and the carotenoids. The final chapter deals with the synthesis of the cycloheptane, cyclo-octane, and other macrocyclic compounds. This book is directed toward organic chemists and researchers.

Chapter 5. The Cyclohexane Group

1. Occurrence, Formation and Properties

a. Methods of Formation

b. Configuration of the Cyclohexane Ring

2. Hydrocarbons

a. Saturated Hydrocarbons: Cyclohexanes

b. Unsaturated Hydrocarbons

3. Halogeno Derivatives of the Hydrocarbons

a. Saturated Halogeno Compounds

b. Unsaturated Halogeno Compounds

4. Alcohols and their Derivatives

a. Saturated Ring Alcohols

b. Unsaturated Ring Alcohols

c. Halogenated Cyclohexanols

d. Exocyclic Cyclohexane Alcohols

e. Epoxycyclohexanes

f. Peroxides of the Cyclohexane Series

5. Sulphur-Containing Cyclohexane Compounds

a. Thiols and Sulphides

b. Sulphinic and Sulphonic Acids

6. Nitro- and Amino-Cyclohexanes and Related Compounds

a. Nitro Compounds

b. Amines

7. Alicyclic Aldehydes

a. Saturated Aldehydes

b. Unsaturated Aldehydes

c. Hydroxycarbaldehydes

d. Amino-Aldehydes

e. Side-Chain Carbaldehydes

8. Alicyclic Ketones

a. Saturated Ring Ketones

b . Unsaturated Ring Ketones

c. Semicyclic and Exocyclic Unsaturated Ring Ketones

d. Exocyclic Hydroaromatic Ketones

9. Carboxylic Acids

a. Monocarboxylic Acids

b . Hydroxy-Monocarboxylic Acids

c. Aminocyclohexanecarboxylic Acids

d. Ketocarboxylic Acids

e. Dicarboxylic Acids

f. Polycarboxylic Acids

Chapter 6. The Acyclic and Monocyclic Monoterpenoids

Introduction

1. Acyclic Monoterpenoids

a. Hydrocarbons

b. Alcohols

c. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

2. Heterocyclic Monoterpenoids

a. Tetrahydropyran Derivatives

b. Furan Derivatives

3. Monocyclic Monoterpenoids

a. 1,1,3-Trimethylcyclohexane Derivatives

b. p-Menthane Derivatives

c. Cyclopentane Derivatives

d. Other Monocyclic Monoterpenoids

4. Compounds Related to Naturally-Occurring Monocyclic Monoterpenoids

a. Methanes

b. Menthenes

c. tert-Menthanols

d. Menthanediols

e. Menthylamines

Chapter 7. The Carotenoid Group

1. Basic Constitution, Classification and Nomenclature

a. Basic Structure and Constitution

b. Classification and Nomenclature

c. Conformation

2. Occurrence, Function and Isolation

a. Occurrence

b. Function

c. Isolation of Carotenoids from Natural Sources; Chromatography

3. Structure and Synthesis

a. Determination of Structure

b. Synthesis

4. Properties of Carotenoids

a. General Properties; cis-trans Isomerism

b. Physical Properties

c. Chemical Properties

5. Carotenoid Hydrocarbons

6. The Vitamins A and Related Compounds

a. Vitamin A1: Retinol

b. Vitamin A2: 3,4-Dehydroretinol

c. Retinene1 and Retinene2 (Retinal and 3,4-Dehydroretinal)

d. Kitol

e. Properties of Vitamins A1 and A2 and Related Compounds

7. Carotenoid Compounds Containing Oxygen; "Xanthophylls"

a. Cyclic Carotenoid Epoxides: General Properties

b. Cyclic Hydroxycarotenoids and their Oxides, and the Hydrocarbon Oxides

c. Acyclic Hydroxy-, Methoxy- and Methoxyketo-Carotenoids

d. Aldehydo-, Keto- and Hydroxyketo-Carotenoids

e. Carotenoid Carboxylic Acids

f. Allenic Carotenoids

g. Carotenoids of Uncertain Constitution

8. The Biosynthesis of Carotenoids

a. Biosynthesis of Hydrocarbons

b. Biosynthesis of Xanthophylls

Chapter 8. The Cycloheptane, Cyclo-octane and Macrocyclic Groups

1. Cycloheptane Group

a. Hydrocarbons

b. Halogen Compounds

c. Alcohols and Ethers

d. Aldehydes

e. Ketones; Hydroxyketones; Diones

f. Carboxylic Acids

g. Amines

2. Tropylium Salts, Tropone and Its Derivatives and Analogues

a. Tropylium Salts

b. Tropone and Its Analogues

c. Hydroxytropones; Tropolones

d. Other Substituted Tropones

e. Aza- and Thia-Analogues of Tropolone

3. Macrocyclic Compounds

a. Hydrocarbons

b. Halogen Compounds

c. Macrocyclic Alcohols

d. Macrocyclic Aldehydes and Ketones

e. Cycloalkanecarboxylic Acids

f. Amines

g. Conformations of Macrocyclic Rings

