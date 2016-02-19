Incineration of Municipal Waste
1st Edition
Specialized Seminars on Incinerator Emissions of Heavy Metals and Particulates, Copenhagen, 18–19 September 1985 and Emission of Trace Organics from Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators, Copenhagen, 20–22 January 1987
Incineration of Municipal Waste brings together the proceedings of two specialized seminars dealing with emissions from modern municipal waste incinerators and held in Copenhagen, Denmark: Incinerator Emissions of Heavy Metals and Particulates, held on September 18-19, 1985, and Emission of Trace Organics from Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators, held on January 20-22, 1987. The papers explore how modern stack gas cleaning equipment can reduce the emission of toxic substances, whether metallic or organic.
Comprised of 36 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamentals and salient features of energy-dispersive X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy for monitoring of heavy metals. The discussion then turns to gas cleaning methods such as dry scrubbing systems using slurry injection; measurements of mercury in flue gases from the Högdalen incinerator in Stockholm, Sweden; the performance of electrostatic precipitators; and the role of cadmium and mercury in municipal sohd waste incineration. Subsequent chapters focus on the flux of metals through municipal solid waste incinerators; health effects of chlorinated dioxin and other trace organic emissions; and total organic carbon emissions from municipal incinerators.
This monograph will be of interest to government officials and environmental policymakers.
Preface
Incinerator Emissions of Heavy Metals and Particulates
Monitoring of Heavy Metals by Energy Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometry
Heavy Metals from "Energy from Waste" Plants—Comparison of Gas Cleaning Systems
Mercury from Högdalen Incineration Plant in Stockholm, 1972-1985
Performance of Electrostatic Precipitators
Fluxes of Mercury in the Swedish Environment: Contributions from Waste Incineration
Mercury Output from Garbage Incineration
Mercury Behaviour in Flue Gases
The Specific Role of Cadmium and Mercury in Municipal Solid Waste Incineration
Critical Review: Measurement of Mercury Combustion Aerosols in Emissions from Stationary Sources
Analysis of Inorganic Pollutants Emitted by the City of Paris Garbage Incineration Plants
The Flux of Metals through Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators
Seminar Summary: Incinerator Emissions of Heavy Metals and Particulates
Emission of Trace Organics from Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators
Impact on Health of Chlorinated Dioxins and Other Trace Organic Emissions
Sources and Relative Importance of PCDD and PCDF Emissions
Problems Associated with the Measurement of PCDD and PCDF Emissions from Waste Incineration Plants
Recommended Methodology for Measurements of PCDD and PCDF in the Nordic Countries
PCDD and PCDF Emissions and Possible Health Effects: Report on a WHO Working Group
Risk from Exposure to Polychlorinated Dibenzo-p-Dioxins and Dibenzofurans Emitted from Municipal Incinerators
Recent Findings on the Formation and Decomposition of PCDD/PCDF in Municipal Solid Waste Incineration
Validation of Sampling and Analysis of Dioxins
Canada's National Incinerator Testing and Evaluation Program (NITEP) Air Pollution Control Technology Assessment
Optimization of Combustion Conditions to Minimize Dioxin Emissions
The Origin and Health Risks of PCDD and PCDF
Emission of Trace Organics from Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators—Rationale of National Guidelines in the Federal Republic of Germany
Total Organic Carbon Emissions from Municipal Incinerators
Statistical Assessment of PCDD and PCDF Emission Data
The Impact of the Dioxin Issue on Resource Recovery in the United States
Reports
Production and Characterization of Trace Organic Emissions in Sweden
Legislative Aspects of Emission Control
New Emission Limits for Waste-to-Energy Plants in Sweden
Emission of Dioxins from Pilot Plant Incineration of MSW in Denmark
Dioxins and Related Polychlorinated and Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Emissions from Small Incinerators in Norway
The Influence of Plant Design and Operating Procedures on Emissions of PCDDs and PCDFs in England
Emission of Dioxin and Related Compounds from Italian Municipal Waste Incinerators
Limits to Statistical Evaluation of Incinerator Emissions
Seminar Summary: Emissions of Trace Organics from Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators
Annex
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 14th March 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265933