Specialized Seminars on Incinerator Emissions of Heavy Metals and Particulates, Copenhagen, 18–19 September 1985 and Emission of Trace Organics from Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators, Copenhagen, 20–22 January 1987

Description

Incineration of Municipal Waste brings together the proceedings of two specialized seminars dealing with emissions from modern municipal waste incinerators and held in Copenhagen, Denmark: Incinerator Emissions of Heavy Metals and Particulates, held on September 18-19, 1985, and Emission of Trace Organics from Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators, held on January 20-22, 1987. The papers explore how modern stack gas cleaning equipment can reduce the emission of toxic substances, whether metallic or organic.

Comprised of 36 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamentals and salient features of energy-dispersive X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy for monitoring of heavy metals. The discussion then turns to gas cleaning methods such as dry scrubbing systems using slurry injection; measurements of mercury in flue gases from the Högdalen incinerator in Stockholm, Sweden; the performance of electrostatic precipitators; and the role of cadmium and mercury in municipal sohd waste incineration. Subsequent chapters focus on the flux of metals through municipal solid waste incinerators; health effects of chlorinated dioxin and other trace organic emissions; and total organic carbon emissions from municipal incinerators.

This monograph will be of interest to government officials and environmental policymakers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Incinerator Emissions of Heavy Metals and Particulates

Monitoring of Heavy Metals by Energy Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometry

Heavy Metals from "Energy from Waste" Plants—Comparison of Gas Cleaning Systems

Mercury from Högdalen Incineration Plant in Stockholm, 1972-1985

Performance of Electrostatic Precipitators

Fluxes of Mercury in the Swedish Environment: Contributions from Waste Incineration

Mercury Output from Garbage Incineration

Mercury Behaviour in Flue Gases

The Specific Role of Cadmium and Mercury in Municipal Solid Waste Incineration

Critical Review: Measurement of Mercury Combustion Aerosols in Emissions from Stationary Sources

Analysis of Inorganic Pollutants Emitted by the City of Paris Garbage Incineration Plants

The Flux of Metals through Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators

Seminar Summary: Incinerator Emissions of Heavy Metals and Particulates

Emission of Trace Organics from Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators

Impact on Health of Chlorinated Dioxins and Other Trace Organic Emissions

Sources and Relative Importance of PCDD and PCDF Emissions

Problems Associated with the Measurement of PCDD and PCDF Emissions from Waste Incineration Plants

Recommended Methodology for Measurements of PCDD and PCDF in the Nordic Countries

PCDD and PCDF Emissions and Possible Health Effects: Report on a WHO Working Group

Risk from Exposure to Polychlorinated Dibenzo-p-Dioxins and Dibenzofurans Emitted from Municipal Incinerators

Recent Findings on the Formation and Decomposition of PCDD/PCDF in Municipal Solid Waste Incineration

Validation of Sampling and Analysis of Dioxins

Canada's National Incinerator Testing and Evaluation Program (NITEP) Air Pollution Control Technology Assessment

Optimization of Combustion Conditions to Minimize Dioxin Emissions

The Origin and Health Risks of PCDD and PCDF

Emission of Trace Organics from Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators—Rationale of National Guidelines in the Federal Republic of Germany

Total Organic Carbon Emissions from Municipal Incinerators

Statistical Assessment of PCDD and PCDF Emission Data

The Impact of the Dioxin Issue on Resource Recovery in the United States

Reports

Production and Characterization of Trace Organic Emissions in Sweden

Legislative Aspects of Emission Control

New Emission Limits for Waste-to-Energy Plants in Sweden

Emission of Dioxins from Pilot Plant Incineration of MSW in Denmark

Dioxins and Related Polychlorinated and Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Emissions from Small Incinerators in Norway

The Influence of Plant Design and Operating Procedures on Emissions of PCDDs and PCDFs in England

Emission of Dioxin and Related Compounds from Italian Municipal Waste Incinerators

Limits to Statistical Evaluation of Incinerator Emissions

Seminar Summary: Emissions of Trace Organics from Municipal Solid Waste Incinerators

Annex

