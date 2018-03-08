Inborn Errors of Metabolism, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 65-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Erratum
Foreword: New Understanding of Mechanisms and New Hope for Treatments
Preface: Approach to Inborn Errors of Metabolism in Pediatrics
Inborn Errors of Metabolism Overview: Pathophysiology, Manifestations, Evaluation, and Management
Inborn Errors of Metabolism with Acidosis: Organic Acidemias and Defects of Pyruvate and Ketone Body Metabolism
Inborn Errors of Metabolism with Hyperammonemia: Urea Cycle Defects and Related Disorders
Inborn Errors of Metabolism with Hypoglycemia: Glycogen Storage Diseases and Inherited Disorders of Gluconeogenesis
Inborn Errors of Metabolism with Cognitive Impairment: Metabolism Defects of Phenylalanine, Homocysteine and Methionine, Purine and Pyrimidine, and Creatine
Inborn Errors of Metabolism with Seizures: Defects of Glycine and Serine Metabolism and Cofactor-Related Disorders
Inborn Errors of Metabolism with Movement Disorders: Defects in Metal Transport and Neurotransmitter Metabolism
Inborn Errors of Metabolism with Myopathy: Defects of Fatty Acid Oxidation and the Carnitine Shuttle System
Inborn Errors of Metabolism with Hepatopathy: Metabolism Defects of Galactose, Fructose, and Tyrosine
Inborn Errors of Metabolism Involving Complex Molecules: Lysosomal and Peroxisomal Storage Diseases
Complex Phenotypes in Inborn Errors of Metabolism: Overlapping Presentations in Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation and Mitochondrial Disorders
Newborn Screening: History, Current Status, and Future Directions
Description
The guest editors have compiled expert authors to provide current updates on the clinical management of inborn errors of metabolism. Authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Inborn errors of metabolism overview: pathophysiology, manifestations, evaluation, and management; Inborn errors of metabolism with acidosis: organic acidemias and defects of pyruvate and ketone body metabolism; Inborn errors of metabolism with hyperammonemia: urea cycle defects and related disorders; Inborn errors of metabolism with hypoglycemia: glycogen storage diseases and gluconeogenesis defects; Inborn errors of metabolism with myopathy: defects of fatty acid oxidation and carnitine transport; Inborn errors of metabolism with seizures: defects of glycine and serine metabolism and co-factor related disorders; Inborn errors of metabolism with hepatopathy: metabolism defects of galactose, fructose, and tyrosine; Inborn errors of metabolism with cognitive impairment: metabolism defects of phenylalanine, homocysteine and methionine, purine and pyrimidine, and creatine; Inborn errors of metabolism with movement disorders: defects in metal transport and neurotransmitter metabolism; Inborn errors of metabolism involving complex molecules: lysosomal and peroxisomal storage diseases; Inborn errors of metabolism with complex phenotypes: mitochondrial disorders and congenital disorders of glycosylation; and Newborn screening: history, current status, and future directions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 8th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323584128
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323584111
About the Authors
Vernon Sutton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
Ayman El-Hattab Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Tawam Hospital, Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates