Inborn Errors of Immunity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128210284

Inborn Errors of Immunity

1st Edition

A Practical Guide

Editors: Asghar Aghamohammadi Nima Rezaei Hassan Abolhassani Reza Yazdani
Paperback ISBN: 9780128210284
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 230
Description

Primary immunodeficiency disorders (PIDs) are a group of inborn disorders comprising defects in one or more components of the immune system. Awareness among clinicians about PIDs plays a key role in the early diagnosis of these disorders, in their optimal treatment and in patient outcomes. Inborn Errors of Immunity: A Practical Guide covers all clinical aspects of these disorders in rapidly digestible format. This title promotes awareness among physicians concerning the diagnosis and management of PIDs, based on clinical short notes, and illustrations. This book provides physicians, particularly those involved with pediatrics, allergies and immunology, a set of lecture notes that they can use to quickly familiarize themselves with the field, and find appropriate information and solutions, in a short amount of time. Key sections include approaches to: Combined immunodeficiency; well-defined PID syndromes; predominantly antibody deficiencies; diseases of immune dysregulation; phagocyte disorders; innate immunity deficiencies; autoinflammatory disorders; complement deficiencies; phenocopies of inborn errors of immunity; Ig replacement therapy; and HCST therapy. This eminently practical book of short notes offers a comprehensive reference for busy clinicians who nevertheless need to be familiar with the relevant clinical aspects of PIDs.

Key Features

  • Presents the clinical aspects of primary immunodeficiency disorders (PIDs) to practicing physicians
  • Gives a set of comprehensive notes for clinicians to quickly familiarize themselves with the field
  • Assists clinicians in the diagnosis, optimal treatment and improved patient care of PIDs
  • Contains illustrated clinical short notes for rapid and clear reference
  • Promotes best practices in the diagnosis and management of PIDs

Readership

General practitioners, hospital clinicians; specialists including pediatricians, infectious disease specialists, allergy and immunology specialists, and rheumatologists

Table of Contents

1. Approach to Combined Immunodeficiency
2. Approach to well-defined PID syndromes
3. Approach to predominantly antibody deficiencies
4. Approach to diseases of immune dysregulation
5. Approach to phagocyte disorders
6. Approach to innate immunity deficiencies
7. Approach to autoinflammatory disorders
8. Approach to complement deficiencies
9. Approach to phenocopies of inborn errors of immunity
10. Approach to Ig replacement therapy
11. Approach to HSCT therapy

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128210284

About the Editors

Asghar Aghamohammadi

Asghar Aghamohammadi is a Professor in the Department of Immunology and Biology, and in the Department of Pediatrics, at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS) in Iran. He directs the Research Center for Immunodeficiencies, the pre-eminent centre in Iran for primary immunodeficiency. He holds a PhD from the University of Toyama, in Japan. His work focuses on primary immunodeficiency, including primary antibody deficiency disorders, molecular diagnosis, and patient treatment and management. He is a widely published expert in the field.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Immunology and Biology, Department of Pediatrics, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS), Iran

Nima Rezaei

Nima Rezaei is professor of clinical immunology at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS), vice dean of international affairs in the School of Medicine, and deputy president of Research Center for Immunodeficiencies. He received his PhD in clinical immunology and human genetics from the University of Sheffield in the UK after graduation in medicine (MD) from TUMS. He wrote hundreds of papers and edits for leading book series, and is the founding president of Universal Scientific Education and Research Network (USERN), where directing a number of interest groups such the Network of Immunity in Infection, Malignancy and Autoimmunity (NIIMA) and the Cancer Immunology Project (CIP).. He is the Deputy President of the Research Center for Immunodeficiencies. He has presented more than 400 lectures/ posters in congresses and authored published more than 6700 articles and several books, including an MRW for Elsevier

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Clinical Immunology, Tehran University of Medical Sciences; Associate Dean of International Affairs, School of Medicine, Tehran, Iran

Hassan Abolhassani

Hassan Abolhassani is a Postdoctoral Fellow in Clinical Immunology in the Department of Laboratory Medicine, at the Karolinkska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. He received his PhD in clinical immunology from the Karolinska Institute. His work focuses on the parthenogenesis of primary antibody deficiency and the immune pathways involved, to help physicians and immunologists understand genes with unknown functions. He has received numerous academic awards, and is widely published in the field.

Affiliations and Expertise

Postdoctoral Fellow in Clinical Immunology, Department of Laboratory Medicine, Karolinkska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden

Reza Yazdani

Reza Yazdani is Assistant Professor at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS), in Iran. He is a member of the Research Center for Immunodeficiencies, the pre-eminent centre in Iran for primary immunodeficiency. He holds a PhD in medical immunology, and has received numerous awards and honors. He has published over 80 papers in the field.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS), Iran

