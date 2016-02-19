In VIVO Perfusion and Release of Neroactive substances
1st Edition
Methods and Strategies
Description
In Vivo Perfusion and Release of Neuroactive Substances: Methods and Strategies examines the perfusion and release methods and strategies used to study in vivo neurochemistry in relation to electrophysiological and behavioral events. More specifically, it reviews methodological alternatives and experimental strategies for investigating the in vivo perfusion and release of brain substances in the central nervous system. It also assesses the potential and limitations of in vivo perfusion methods, including high-pressure liquid chromatography and highly sensitive as well as specific immunoassays and receptor assays, as a means to discover novel neurochemicals recovered from perfusates. Organized into two sections comprised of 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of methodological alternatives and experimental strategies that are deemed critical for the outcome of research on the perfusion and release of neuroactive substances in the CNS. It then discusses the personal experiences of the scientists in studying the in vivo neurochemistry and its correlation with other neural events. The chapters that follow focus on the chemical, bioelectrical, and behavioral aspects of brain function; interdisciplinary techniques for approaching problems of neuronal connectivity, neuroendocrinology, motor behavior, neuropathology, etc.; technical issues associated with push-pull perfusion in unanesthetized and unrestrained experimental animals; hippocampal involvement in the effects of ethyl alcohol; and the use of the push-pull perfusion technique in neuroendocrinology. This book will be of interest to specialists and neuroscientists as well as students working in the fields of neuroscience, neurochemistry, and neuroendocrinology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Introduction
Methodological Alternatives and Experimental Strategies for Studying the in Vivo Perfusion and Release of Neuroactive Substances in the Central Nervous System
References
Part I Methods
2 Technical Issues Associated with Push-Pull Perfusion in Unanesthetized and Unrestrained Animals
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Perspectives and Discussion
References
3 Neuronal Responses to Neuroactive Substances Administered by Push-Pull Perfusion
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Effects of Dopamine on Striatal Neuron Discharge
V. Ethanol Action on Striatal Neurons
VI. Perspectives and Discussion
References
4 Superfusion and Electrical Stimulation of the Canine Brain with a Push-Pull Cannula
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings and Optimization of Experimental Procedures
IV. Conclusion
References
5 Push-Pull Perfusion Studies on the in Vivo Release of Endogenous Transmitter and Nontransmitter Amino Acids in the Rat Brain
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Perspectives and Discussion
References
6 Push-Pull Perfusion Studies on the in Vivo Release of Proteins, Enzymes, and the Neuroactive Peptides-Enkephalins from the Rat Brain
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Perspectives
References
7 Use of Dialytrodes in Brain Neurochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Perspectives and Discussion
References
8 In Vivo Brain Dialysis of Extracellular Nontransmitter and Putative Transmitter Amino Acids
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Perspectives
References
9 Voltammetry Measurement in Vivo of Neurotransmitter Release in the Freely Moving Rat
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Perspectives and Discussion
References
Part II Strategies
10 Dopamine Release and Neuronal Activity in the Two Nigrostriatal Systems
I. Introduction
II. Methodological Considerations
III. Changes in Dopamine Release in Relation Nerve Impulse Flow
IV. Dopamine Release from Dendrites of the Nigrostriatal Dopaminergic Neurons
V. Reciprocal Control of the Activity of the Two Nigrostriatal Dopaminergic Pathways
VI. Presynaptic Regulation of Striatal Dopamine Release
VII. Conclusion and Perspectives
References
11 Pharmacologically Induced Changes in the Efflux of Metabolites of Dopamine and 5-Hydroxytryptamine from the Brains of Freely Moving Rats
I. Methods
II. Findings
III. Perspectives
References
12 Hippocampal Involvement in the Effects of Ethyl Alcohol: In Vivo and in Vitro Levels of Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Overview of Hippocampal Anatomy
III. Findings
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
13 The Use of Push-Pull Cannulae for Superfusing Various Hypothalamic Areas in Anesthetized and Conscious, Freely Moving Animals
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Perspectives
References
14 Release of Arginine Vasopressin from the Brain: Correlation with Physiological Events
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Discussion
References
15 The Push-Pull Perfusion Technique in Neuroendocrinology
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Perspectives and Conclusions
References
16 The Efficacy of the Push-Pull Perfusion Technique in the Study of Sleep, Epilepsy, and Tremor
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Perspectives and Discussion
References
17 The Use of Push-Pull Perfusion Techniques for Measuring the Efflux of [3H] Dopamine in the Striatum of the Conscious Rat
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Findings
IV. Discussion and Perspectives
References
Index
