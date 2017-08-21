In Vivo Models to Study Angiogenesis
1st Edition
Description
In Vivo Models to Study Angiogenesis provides the latest information and an overview of the most common assays for studying angiogenesis in vivo. Under physiological conditions, angiogenesis is tightly controlled, whereas increased production of angiogenic stimuli and/or reduced production of angiogenic inhibitors leads to abnormal neovascularization, such as occurs in cancer, chronic inflammatory disease, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and cardiovascular disorders. Several genetic and epigenetic mechanisms are involved in the early development of the vascular system. This book presents the latest information from the extensive literature and research available.
Evidence is now emerging that blood vessels themselves have the ability to provide instructive regulatory signals to surrounding non-vascular target cells during organ development. Thus, endothelial cell signaling is currently believed to promote fundamental cues for cell fate specification, embryo patterning, organ differentiation and postnatal tissue remodeling.
Key Features
- Provides information on the most common assays to study angiogenesis in vivo
- Presents an ideal reference for those interested in angiogenesis as a normal and vital process in growth and development
- Covers wound healing, the formation of granulation tissue, and the transition of tumors from benign to malignant
Readership
Researchers and postgraduates working on angiogenesis, tissue engineering, oncology-- particularly early-career and PhD-level researchers
Table of Contents
The chorioallantoic membrane
The corneal micropocket assay
The zebrafish embryo
The sponge implant method
The Matrigen implant assay
In vivo gene transfer with AAV vectors
In vivo tumor models
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 21st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128140215
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140208
About the Author
Domenico Ribatti
Domenico Ribatti was born in Andria, Italy, on December 27, 1956. He was awarded his M.D. degree on October 1981. His present position is full professor of Human Anatomy at the University of Bari Medical School, Italy. Domenico Ribatti is author 8 monographs. History of research on tumor angiogenesis, Springer, 2009. The chick embryo chorioallantoic membrane in the study of angiogenesis and metastases, Springer, 2010. Protagonists of medicine, Springer, 2010. Mast cells and tumours. From biology to clinic (in collaboration with E. Crivellato) Springer, 2011. Morphofunctional aspects of tumor microcirculation, Springer, 2012. Angiogenesis and anti-angiogenesis in hematological malignancies, Springer, 2014. Development of immunological competence, Springer, 2016. The role of microenvironment in the control of tumor angiogenesis, Springer,2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Basic Biomedical Sciences, Neurosciences and Sensory Organs, Section of Human Anatomy and Histology, University of Bari Medical School, Bari, Italy