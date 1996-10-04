In Vitro Methods in Pharmaceutical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121633905, 9780080534602

In Vitro Methods in Pharmaceutical Research

1st Edition

Editors: Jose Castell Maria Gmez-Lechn
eBook ISBN: 9780080534602
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th October 1996
Page Count: 467
Description

In Vitro Methods in Pharmaceutical Research provides a comprehensive guide to laboratory techniques for evaluating in vitro organ toxicity using cellular models. Step-by-step practical tips on how to perform and interpret assays for drug metabolism and toxicity assessment are provided, along with a comparison of different techniques available. It is a welcome addition to the literature at a time when interest is growing in cellular in vitro models for toxicology and pharmacology studies.

Key Features

  • Meets the continuing demand for information in this field
  • Compares In Vitro techniques with other methods
  • Describes cell-culture methods used to investigate toxicity in cells derived from different organs
  • Includes contributions by leading experts in the field

Readership

Ideal for pharmacologists and toxicologists in academia and industry. This book will also have great bulk sale potential.

Table of Contents

D.W. Straughan, J.H. Fentem, and M. Balls, Replacement Alternative and Complementary In Vitro Methods in Pharamaceutical Research.

M.D. Barratt and M. Chamberlain, Integration of QSAR and In Vitro Toxicology.

F.A. Barile, Continuous Cell Lines as a Model for Drug Toxicity Assessment.

P. Bach, In Vitro Models for Nephrotoxicity Studies.

A.E.M. Vickers, Experimental In Vitro Models to Evaluate Hepatotoxicity.

M.J. Gomez-Lechon, T. Donato, X. Ponsoda, R. Fabra, R. Trullenque, and J.V. Castell, Isolation, Culture and Use of Human Hepatocytes in Drug Research.

E. McFarlane-Abdulla, and I.C. Campbell, Studies of Nephrotoxicity in Cellular Studies.

M. Adolphe, S. Thenet-Gauci, and S. Demignot, Chondrocyte Culture: A Target System to Evaluate Pharmaco-Toxicological Effects of Drugs.

E. Chacon, D. Acosta, and J.J. Lemasters, Primary Cultures of Cardiac Myocytes as In Vitro Models for Pharmacological andToxicological Assessments.

R. Roguet, Cutaneous Pharmacotoxicology In Vitro.

H. Spielmann, Ocular Irritation.

M.A. Miranda, Phototoxicity of Drugs.

I. de G. Mitchell and R.D. Combes, In Vitro Genotoxicity and Cell Transformation Assessment.

B. Schmid, R. Bechter, and P. Kucera, The Use of Whole Embryo Cultures in In Vitro Teratogenicity Testing.

J.V. Castell, M.J. Gomez-Lechon, X. Ponsoda, and R. Bort, In Vitro Investigation of the Molecular Mechanisms of Hepatotoxicity.

A. Guillouzo, Biotransformation of Drugs by Hepatocytes.

K. Mace, E.A. Offord, and A.M.A. Pfeifer, Drug Metabolism and Carcinogen Activation Studies with Human Genetically Engineered Cells.

Details

No. of pages:
467
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080534602

About the Editor

Jose Castell

J.V. Castell is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the European Union's Centre for the Validation of Alternative Methods (ECVAM).

Affiliations and Expertise

University Hospital 'La Fe', Valencia, Spain

Maria Gmez-Lechn

Affiliations and Expertise

University Hospital 'La Fe', Valencia, Spain

Reviews

"A compilation of in-depth chapters. This volume makes an important and significant contribution to the field." --ALAN M. GOLDBERG, PhD, Director, Centre for Alternatives to Animal Testing, Johns Hopkins University

Ratings and Reviews

