In Vitro Methods in Cell-Mediated Immunity
1st Edition
Description
In Vitro Methods in Cell-Mediated Immunity focuses on methods for approaching cell-mediated immune responses in vitro. This book provides, in simplified in vitro systems, a basis for understanding the mechanism of the in vivo response and discusses useful and reliable in vitro tests for cell-mediated immune responses in humans, where in vivo testing is often not possible. The topics discussed include factors and activities produced in vitro by lymphocytes; biological implications of in vitro phenomena; and requirements and prospects for improved methodology. The leucocyte migration technique for in vitro detection of cellular hypersensitivity in man; proliferation of human blood lymphocytes stimulated by antigen in vitro; and virus plaque assay for antigen-sensitive are also elaborated in this text. This publication is a good reference for microbiologist and immunologists, including medical students researching on in vitro models for cell-mediated immune reactions.
Table of Contents
Participants
Contributors
Preface
Introductory Note
Section A Sessions
I. MethodsforStudy of Mediators
II. Factors and Activities Produced in Vitro by Lymphocytes
III. Biological Implications of in Vitro Phenomena
IV. Requirements and Prospects for Improved Methodology
Section Β Methods
Index of Assays and Species
1. The Assay of Inhibition of Macrophage Migration and the Production of Migration Inhibitory Factor (MIF) and Skin Reactive Factor (SRF) in the Guinea Pig
2. Assay for Inhibition of Macrophage Migration
3. The "Migration-on-Agar" Technique for Measurement of Lymphocyte-Macrophage Interactions Associated With Delayed Hypersensitivity
4. In Vitro Technique of the Cell Migration from the Spleen and/or Artificial Fragments
5. The Capillary Tube Migration Inhibition Technique Applied to Human Peripheral Lymphocytes Using the Guinea Pig Peritoneal Exudate as the Indicator Cell Population
6. Method for the Production of MIF by Human Blood Lymphocytes
7. The Leucocyte Migration Technique for in Vitro Detection of Cellular Hypersensitivity in Man
8. In Vitro Assay for Inhibition of Migration of Human Blood Leucocytes
9. The Capillary Technique for Measurement of Inhibition of Leucocyte Migration: An Assessment of Cell-Mediated Immunity
10. The Use of Cultured Lymphoid Cells as Target Cells for the Detection of Migration Inhibitory Factor
11. An m Vitro Test for Delayed Hypersensitivity: Macrophage Spreading Inhibition (M.S.I.)
12. The Technique for Observation of Migration and Aggregation of Human Blood Macrophages
13. The in Vitro Macrophage Aggregation Assay for Delayed Hypersensitivity
14. Lymphocyte Activation and Lymphotoxin Production
15. Determination of Lymphocyte-Mediated Cytotoxicity by Release of Radioactivity from 14C-Thymidine Labeled Cells
16. A Simplified Assay for the Cytotoxic Activity (Lymphotoxin) of Lymphocyte Culture Supernatants
17. Cr-Release from Chicken Erythrocytes: An Assay System for Measuring the Cytotoxic Activity of "Nonspecifically" Activated Lymphocytes In Vitro
18. In Vitro Assay of Target Cell Lysis by Sensitized Lymphocytes
19. The Technique of Clonal Inhibition: A Quantitative Assay for Human Lymphotoxin Activity
20. Production and Assay of a Lymphocyte Derived "Proliferation Inhibitory Factor" (PIF)
21. Coulter Counter Evaluation of the Death of Fibroblasts Mediated by Sensitized Lymphocytes in the Presence of Specific Antigen
22. Colony Inhibition and Cytotoxicity Assays
23. The Methodology of Microassay for Cell-Mediated Immunity (MCI)
24. The Demonstration of Lymphocyte Mitogenic Factor in the Guinea Pig
25. Preparation and Assay of Mouse Mitogenic Factors
26. The Preparation of a Lymphocyte Transforming Factor from Sensitive Lymphocytes Stimulated by Antigen
27. Lymphocyte Transformation: The Proliferation of Human Blood Lymphocytes Stimulated by Antigen In Vitro
28. An Assay of Lymphocyte Blastogenesis Based on Measurement of the Rate of Protein Synthesis
29. Leucocyte Culture Methodology: Production and Assay of Soluble Factors
30. Preparation and Assay of an Inhibitor of DNA Synthesis and a Nonspecific Mitogen Elaborated by Human Lymphoblasts
31. Assays for Chemotactic Factors
32. A Plaque Inhibition Assay for Human Interferon Employing Human Neonate Skin Fibroblast Monolayers and Bovine Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
33. Production and Assay of Human Lymphocyte Interferon Induced by Antigens
34. In Vitro Production and Assessment of Activity of Skin Reactive Factors Released by Lymphoid Cells and Associated with Cellular Immunity
35. The Preparation and Purification of Transfer Factor
36. Conversion of Nonsensitive Lymph Node Cell Populations to Sensitive Cells with an RNA-Extract
37. Virus Plaque Assay for Antigen-Sensitive Cells in Delayed Hypersensitivity
38. Preparation and Care of Established Human Lymphoid Cell Lines
Appendix Tables
Abbreviations
Index of Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277592
About the Editor
Barry R. Bloom
Dr. Bloom is Harvard University's Distinguished Service Professor of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases and Former Dean of the Harvard School of Public Health. He received a bachelor’s degree and an honorary Sc.D. from Amherst College, and a Ph.D. from Rockefeller University. He is widely recognized for his work in the area of cell-mediated immunity, infectious diseases, particularly tuberculosis and leprosy, and global health. The discovery of lymphocyte-produced cytokines and the development of genetic systems in mycobacteria are among his scientific contributions. He has published over 300 papers and edited 4 books. He served as a consultant to the White House on International Health Policy, was elected President of the American Association of Immunologists, and served as President of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology.
Dr. Bloom has been extensively involved with the World Health Organization (WHO) for more than 40 years. He was a member of the WHO Advisory Committee on Health Research (ACHR) and chaired the WHO Committees on Immunology of Leprosy (IMMLEP), Immunology of Tuberculosis (IMMTUB), the Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee of the UNDP/World Bank/WHO Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases (STAC) and chaired the WHO Global Malaria Programme. He was first chair of the Board of Trustees of the International Vaccine Institute, Seoul, Korea. He as served on the National Advisory Councils of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, and the Center for Infectious Diseases, of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He currently serves on the scientific advisory boards of the Wellcome Trust Centre for Human Genetics, K-RITH, and Human Heredity and Health in Africa (H3Africa). He has received numerous awards for his scientific work including the first Bristol-Myers Award in Infectious Diseases, the Robert Koch Gold Medal for lifetime achievement in research, and shared the Novartis Award in Immunology. He was elected to membership of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Philosophical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University Distinguished Service Professor and Joan and Jack Jacobson Professor of Public Health, Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA, USA