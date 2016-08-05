In Situ Tissue Regeneration
1st Edition
Host Cell Recruitment and Biomaterial Design
Description
In Situ Tissue Regeneration: Host Cell Recruitment and Biomaterial Design explores the body’s ability to mobilize endogenous stem cells to the site of injury and details the latest strategies developed for inducing and supporting the body’s own regenerating capacity. From the perspective of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, this book describes the mechanism of host cell recruitment, cell sourcing, cellular and molecular roles in cell differentiation, navigational cues and niche signals, and a tissue-specific smart biomaterial system that can be applied to a wide range of therapies. The work is divided into four sections to provide a thorough overview and helpful hints for future discoveries: endogenous cell sources; biochemical and physical cues; smart biomaterial development; and applications.
Key Features
- Explores the body’s ability to mobilize endogenous stem cells to the site of injury
- Details the latest strategies developed for inducing and supporting the body’s own regenerating capacity
- Presents smart biomaterials in cell-based tissue engineering applications—from the cell level to applications—in the first unified volume
- Features chapter authors and editors who are authorities in this emerging field
- Prioritizes a discussion of the future direction of smart biomaterials for in situ tissue regeneration, which will affect an emerging and lucrative industry
Readership
Biomedical researchers engaged in cell biology, stem cell research, regenerative medicine, and engineering biomaterials.
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals of In Situ Tissue Regeneration
Sang Jin Lee, James J. Yoo and Antony Atala
2. Stem Cell Homing
Mariusz Z. Ratajczak and Ahmed A. Ismail
3. Immunology – Host Responses to Biomaterials
John D. Jackson
4. Foreign Body Reaction and Stem Cell Responses
Ashwin Nair and Liping Tang
5. Roles of endogenous growth factors and small peptides in in situ tissue regeneration
Suna Kim, Hyun Sook Hong and Youngsook Son
6. Small molecules: Controlling cell fate and function
Baisong Lu and Anthony Atala
7. Small RNA Delivery for In Situ Tissue Regeneration
NaJung Kim, James J. Yoo, Anthony Atala, and Sang Jin Lee
8. Micro and Nano Topographical cues guiding biomaterial host response
Deepak M. Kalaskar and Feras Alshomer
9. Mechanobiology and Mechanotherapy in Tissue Engineering
Rei Ogawa
10. A biomimetic strategy to design biomaterials for in situ tissue regeneration
Ji Hyun Kim and Sang Jin Lee
11. Impact of Matrix Dynamic Properties on Stem Cell Viability
Marc B. Taraban1, Yuqi Li, Katherine A. Joyner, Joseph P. Stains and Yihua B. Yu
12. Cell-free Scaffolds for In situ Tissue Regeneration
Seung Hun Park, Bo Keun Lee, James Yoo, Sang Jin Lee and Moon Suk Kim
13. In Situ Tissue Regeneration: Host Cell Recruitment and Biomaterial Design
T. Konrad Rajab and Harald Ott
14. Synovial Joint: In Situ Regeneration of Osteochondral and Fibrocartilaginous Tissues by Homing of Endogenous Cells
Solaiman Tarafder and Chang H. Lee
15. Bioengineered strategies for tendon regeneration
Ana I. Gonçalves, Márcia T. Rodrigues, Rui L. Reis and Manuela E. Gomes
16. Volumetric Muscle Repair In Situ
Lindsey E. Shapiroa, Ji Hyun Kima, In Kap Ko, Sang Jin Lee, James J. Yoo and Anthony Atalaa
17. Mending The Heart Through In Situ Cardiac Regeneration
Jeremy Choon Meng Teo, Selwa Mokhtar Boularaoui, Noaf Salah Ali AlWahab and Nicolas Christoforou
18. Skin Wound Healing – Skin Regeneration with Pharmacological Mobilized Stem Cells
Zhaoli Sun and George Melville Williams
19. In situ renal regeneration
Hung-Jen Wang, Sang Jin Lee, Anthony Atala and James J. Yoo
20. Regulatory Aspects: regulation aspects of cell-free biomaterial implants
Nan Zhang, Alexander Baume, Richard Payne, Julie Allickson
21. Business Perspective – case study: commercialized cell-free cardiovascular implant
Alexander Sheehy, Byron Lambert and Richard Rapoza
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 5th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025000
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128022252
About the Editor
Sang Jin Lee
Assistant Professor, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC, USA
Anthony Atala
Anthony Atala is the Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the W.H. Boyce Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology at Wake Forest University. Dr. Atala is a practicing surgeon and a researcher in the area of regenerative medicine. His current work focuses on growing new human cells, tissues and organs. Dr. Atala works with several journals and serves in various roles, including Editor-in-Chief of Stem Cells- Translational Medicine, Current Stem Cell Research and Therapy, and Therapeutic Advances in Urology; as Associate Editor of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Rejuvenation Research, and Gene Therapy and Regulation; as Executive Board Member or Section Editor of the International Journal of Artificial Organs, Organogenesis, and Current Urology Reports; and as Editorial Board member of Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy, Biomedical Materials, Journal of Tissue Science and Engineering, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing, Technology, the Journal of Urology, Recent Patents on Regenerative Medicine, BioMed Central-Urology, Urology, and Current Transplantation Reports. Dr. Atala is a recipient of many awards, including the US Congress funded Christopher Columbus Foundation Award, bestowed on a living American who is currently working on a discovery that will significantly affect society, the World Technology Award in Health and Medicine, presented to individuals achieving significant and lasting progress, the Samuel D. Gross Prize, awarded every 5 years to a national leading surgical researcher by the Philadelphia Academy of Surgery, the Barringer Medal from the American Association of Genitourinary Surgeons for distinguished accomplishments, the Gold Cystoscope award from the American Urological Association for advances in the field, the Ramon Guiteras Award for pioneering research in regenerative medicine and outstanding contributions as a scholar and teacher, the Innovation Award from the Society of Manufacturing Engineers for the creation of synthetic organs, and the Rocovich Gold Medal, awarded to a distinguished scientist who has made a major impact on science toward the understanding of human disease. In 2011 he was elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Urology, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC, USA
James Yoo
Professor, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC, USA