In Situ Hybridization Protocols for the Brain - 2nd Edition

In Situ Hybridization Protocols for the Brain, Volume 47

2nd Edition

Serial Volume Editors: W. Wisden B. Morris
eBook ISBN: 9780080918891
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668479
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th July 2002
Page Count: 272
Description

This volume of the International Review of Neurobiology was written to assist researchers without any previous experience with in situ hybridization, allowing them to follow the protocols and expect good results. It contains all the information required for newcomers to achieve successful in situ hybridization results, and methods for improving the technique of those already utilizing it.

Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research.

Key Features

  • A well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists
  • Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research

Readership

Neurologists, pediatric neurologists, epileptologists, developmental neuroscientists, medical geneticists, and developmental biologists.

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918891
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123668479

"In situ Hybridization Protocols for the Brain is aimed at first time users, although the experienced user will also find tons of information and useful know-hows in this book." --PSYCHONEUROENDOCRINOLOGY 29 (2004)

W. Wisden Serial Volume Editor

MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, U.K.

University of Glasgow, Scotland, U.K.

