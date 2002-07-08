In Situ Hybridization Protocols for the Brain, Volume 47
2nd Edition
Description
This volume of the International Review of Neurobiology was written to assist researchers without any previous experience with in situ hybridization, allowing them to follow the protocols and expect good results. It contains all the information required for newcomers to achieve successful in situ hybridization results, and methods for improving the technique of those already utilizing it.
Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research.
Key Features
- A well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists
Readership
Neurologists, pediatric neurologists, epileptologists, developmental neuroscientists, medical geneticists, and developmental biologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 8th July 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918891
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123668479
Reviews
"In situ Hybridization Protocols for the Brain is aimed at first time users, although the experienced user will also find tons of information and useful know-hows in this book." --PSYCHONEUROENDOCRINOLOGY 29 (2004)
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
W. Wisden Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, U.K.
B. Morris Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Glasgow, Scotland, U.K.