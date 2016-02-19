In Response to Aggression - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080255804, 9781483150826

In Response to Aggression

1st Edition

Methods of Control and Prosocial Alternatives

Authors: Arnold P. Goldstein Edward G. Carr William S. Davidson
eBook ISBN: 9781483150826
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 574
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In Response to Aggression: Methods of Control and Prosocial Alternatives describes and evaluates comprehensively what has been done in response to aggression, with emphasis on aggression controls and alternatives. The book is organized into four major parts. These parts deal with aggression controls and alternatives specific for individual, small group, community, and societal levels of intervention. The book will lead to enhanced utilization of methods for aggression controls and alternatives, and hence to widespread prosocial and constructive behaviors in response to aggression

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. Individual Controls and Alternatives

Chapter

1. Contingency Management

2. Negotiation and Contracting

3. Self-Control

Part II. Group Controls and Alternatives

4. Social Skill Training

5. Problem-Solving Training

6. Moral Education

Part III. Community Controls and Alternatives

7. Prevention of Aggression

8. Community and Organizational Level Change

9. Social Support and Aggression

Part IV. Societal Controls and Alternatives

10. Conflict Intervention Strategies

11. Aggressive Nonviolence

12. Learning About Conflict and Aggression

Subject Index

Author Index

About the Authors




Details

No. of pages:
574
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150826

About the Author

Arnold P. Goldstein

Edward G. Carr

William S. Davidson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.