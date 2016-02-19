In Response to Aggression
1st Edition
Methods of Control and Prosocial Alternatives
Authors: Arnold P. Goldstein Edward G. Carr William S. Davidson
eBook ISBN: 9781483150826
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 574
Description
In Response to Aggression: Methods of Control and Prosocial Alternatives describes and evaluates comprehensively what has been done in response to aggression, with emphasis on aggression controls and alternatives. The book is organized into four major parts. These parts deal with aggression controls and alternatives specific for individual, small group, community, and societal levels of intervention. The book will lead to enhanced utilization of methods for aggression controls and alternatives, and hence to widespread prosocial and constructive behaviors in response to aggression
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Individual Controls and Alternatives
Chapter
1. Contingency Management
2. Negotiation and Contracting
3. Self-Control
Part II. Group Controls and Alternatives
4. Social Skill Training
5. Problem-Solving Training
6. Moral Education
Part III. Community Controls and Alternatives
7. Prevention of Aggression
8. Community and Organizational Level Change
9. Social Support and Aggression
Part IV. Societal Controls and Alternatives
10. Conflict Intervention Strategies
11. Aggressive Nonviolence
12. Learning About Conflict and Aggression
Subject Index
Author Index
About the Authors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150826
About the Author
Arnold P. Goldstein
Edward G. Carr
William S. Davidson
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.