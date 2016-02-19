In Quest of Man: A Biological Approach to the Problem of Man's Place in Nature presents man's essential nature to take part in cultural evolution as well as in biological evolution. This book provides the framework for the understanding of living things in general. Organized into four parts encompassing 21 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the principle that started and governed the particular process of human cultural evolution. This text then discusses, in the light of human evolution, man's place in nature, his evolutionary career, and his natural destination. Other chapters consider the underlying compulsory principle that is appropriately called as the principle of body-compulsion. This book discusses as well the exposition of the exclusive principle that is responsible for the singular heterogeneity of human evolution. The final chapter deals with the argument that manlikeness of apes is an essential animal attribute, which refers to a certain resemblance to the human form and does not imply nor mean identity. This book is a valuable resource for scientists, sociologists, biologists, and geneticists.