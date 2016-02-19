In Quest of Man - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080156804, 9781483151557

In Quest of Man

1st Edition

A Biological Approach to the Problem of Man's Place in Nature

Authors: Paul Alsberg
Editors: J. M. Dodd
eBook ISBN: 9781483151557
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 224
Description

In Quest of Man: A Biological Approach to the Problem of Man's Place in Nature presents man's essential nature to take part in cultural evolution as well as in biological evolution. This book provides the framework for the understanding of living things in general. Organized into four parts encompassing 21 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the principle that started and governed the particular process of human cultural evolution. This text then discusses, in the light of human evolution, man's place in nature, his evolutionary career, and his natural destination. Other chapters consider the underlying compulsory principle that is appropriately called as the principle of body-compulsion. This book discusses as well the exposition of the exclusive principle that is responsible for the singular heterogeneity of human evolution. The final chapter deals with the argument that manlikeness of apes is an essential animal attribute, which refers to a certain resemblance to the human form and does not imply nor mean identity. This book is a valuable resource for scientists, sociologists, biologists, and geneticists.

Table of Contents


List of Figures and Plates

Foreword

Preface

Part 1 The Theory of Evolution and Man

Introduction

Chapter 1. The Theory of Evolution

Chapter 2. The Battle for the Soul of Man

Chapter 3. The Fallacious Inference

Chapter 4. An Unsolved Problem

Part 2 The Principle of Human Evolution

Chapter 5. The Principle of Human Evolution

Chapter 6. Technology

Chapter 7. Speech

Chapter 8. Reason

Chapter 9. Science, Morals, and Aesthetics

Chapter 10. Tool-use by Animals

Chapter 11. Animal Language

Chapter 12. Animal Mind

Chapter 13. The Uniqueness of Man

Part 3 Man Makes His Start

Chapter 14. The Mysterious Birth of Man

Chapter 15. The Hypothetical Common Ancestor

Chapter 16. The Start of Man

Chapter 17. Theory and Fact

Part 4 Man's Place in Nature

Chapter 18. Man and the Ape

Chapter 19. The Human Level of Integration

Chapter 20. The Natural Destination of Man

Chapter 21. Evolution and Metaphysics

Index

About the Author

Paul Alsberg

About the Editor

J. M. Dodd

