In Quest of Man
1st Edition
A Biological Approach to the Problem of Man's Place in Nature
Description
In Quest of Man: A Biological Approach to the Problem of Man's Place in Nature presents man's essential nature to take part in cultural evolution as well as in biological evolution. This book provides the framework for the understanding of living things in general. Organized into four parts encompassing 21 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the principle that started and governed the particular process of human cultural evolution. This text then discusses, in the light of human evolution, man's place in nature, his evolutionary career, and his natural destination. Other chapters consider the underlying compulsory principle that is appropriately called as the principle of body-compulsion. This book discusses as well the exposition of the exclusive principle that is responsible for the singular heterogeneity of human evolution. The final chapter deals with the argument that manlikeness of apes is an essential animal attribute, which refers to a certain resemblance to the human form and does not imply nor mean identity. This book is a valuable resource for scientists, sociologists, biologists, and geneticists.
Table of Contents
List of Figures and Plates
Foreword
Preface
Part 1 The Theory of Evolution and Man
Introduction
Chapter 1. The Theory of Evolution
Chapter 2. The Battle for the Soul of Man
Chapter 3. The Fallacious Inference
Chapter 4. An Unsolved Problem
Part 2 The Principle of Human Evolution
Chapter 5. The Principle of Human Evolution
Chapter 6. Technology
Chapter 7. Speech
Chapter 8. Reason
Chapter 9. Science, Morals, and Aesthetics
Chapter 10. Tool-use by Animals
Chapter 11. Animal Language
Chapter 12. Animal Mind
Chapter 13. The Uniqueness of Man
Part 3 Man Makes His Start
Chapter 14. The Mysterious Birth of Man
Chapter 15. The Hypothetical Common Ancestor
Chapter 16. The Start of Man
Chapter 17. Theory and Fact
Part 4 Man's Place in Nature
Chapter 18. Man and the Ape
Chapter 19. The Human Level of Integration
Chapter 20. The Natural Destination of Man
Chapter 21. Evolution and Metaphysics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151557