Improving the thermal Processing of Foods
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Developments in retort technology: Developments in packaging formats for retort processing; Improving rotary thermal processing; Modelling and optimising retort temperature control; Ensuring the safety and quality of thermally-processed packaged foods. Part 2 Developments in other thermal technologies: Continuous heat processing: An overview; Optimising plate heat exchanger design and operation; Developments in tubular heat exchangers; Developments in aseptic processing; Laser-based packaging sterilisation in aseptic processing; Developments in ohmic heating; Air impingement heating. Part 3 Measuring the effectiveness of thermal processing: Validation of heat processes; Using computational fluid dynamics to optimise thermal processes; The use of data loggers; Advances in temperature validation of foods; Analysing the effectiveness of thermal preservation processes; Identifying and dealing with heat-resistant bacteria; Modelling heat penetration.
Description
The application of heat is both an important method of preserving foods and a means of developing texture, flavour and colour. It has long been recognised that thermal technologies must ensure the safety of food without compromising food quality. Improving the thermal processing of foods summarises key research both on improving particular thermal processing techniques and measuring their effectiveness.
Part one examines how best to optimise thermal processes, with chapters addressing safety and quality, efficiency and productivity and the application of computational fluid dynamics. Part two focuses on developments in technologies for sterilisation and pasteurisation with chapters on modelling retort temperature control and developments in packaging, sous-vide and cook-chill processing. There are chapters covering continuous heat processing, including developments in tubular heat exchangers, aseptic processing and ohmic and air impingement heating. The fourth part considers the validation of thermal processes, modelling heat penetration curves, using data loggers and time-temperature integrators and other new measuring techniques. The final group of chapters detail methods of analysing microbial inactivation in thermal processing and identifying and dealing with heat-resistant bacteria.
Improving the thermal processing of foods is a standard reference book for those working in the food processing industry.
Key Features
- Concisely explores prevailing developments in thermal technologies
- Summarises key research for improving food preservation techniques
- Analyses the effectiveness of methods used to enhance the quality of food
Readership
Those working in the food processing industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 16th July 2004
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855739079
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737303
Reviews
This is an excellent text for a university library or library of a company where new methods of thermal processing are being used., Food Australia
…clarity in writing, and presentation of figures and tables., IChem Food and Drink Subject Group
The text is well written, the latest ideas and methods used in thermal processing of foods are very well detailed., Food Australia
About the Editors
P Richardson Editor
Professor Philip Richardson is Head of the Food Manufacturing Technologies Department at the internationally renowned Campden BRI, UK and visiting Professor in Chemical Engineering at Queen’s University, Belfast.
Affiliations and Expertise
Campden BRI, UK