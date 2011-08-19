Improving the Safety and Quality of Eggs and Egg Products
1st Edition
Volume 1: Egg Chemistry, Production and Consumption
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I: Egg production and consumption
Chapter 1: Egg and egg product production and consumption in Europe and the rest of the world
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Worldwide overview
1.3 European overview
1.4 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 2: Social economic aspects of egg production in China
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Historical development of egg production in China
2.3 Current status of the Chinese egg industry
2.4 Future trends
Chapter 3: Egg production in Africa
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Egg production
3.3 Egg consumption, marketing and trade
3.4 The production system
3.5 Conclusion
Chapter 4: Profiling the egg consumer: attitudes, perceptions and behaviours
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Egg consumption: evidence from the literature
4.3 European legislation between consumers and eggs
4.4 Evidence from the trust pilot survey
4.5 Conclusion
Chapter 5: Egg quality assurance schemes and egg traceability
Abstract:
5.1 The role of eggs in human nutrition
5.2 Egg quality
5.3 Egg traceability
5.4 Conclusions
Part II: Egg formation, chemistry and quality parameters
Chapter 6: Egg formation and chemistry
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Structure of the egg
6.3 Composition of the egg
6.4 Formation of the egg: an overview
6.5 Formation of the egg yolk in the ovary
6.6 Formation of the egg white and the shell in the oviduct
6.7 Oviposition
Chapter 7: Use of high-throughput technology to identify new egg components
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Functional genomics generated new insights for the characterisation of egg proteins
7.3 Newly identified egg proteins
7.4 Conclusion
7.5 Acknowledgements
Chapter 8: The eggshell: structure and protective function
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Structure of eggshell 1 : composition and characterization
8.3 Structure of eggshell 2: biosynthesis and constituents
8.4 Applications: eggshell as an industrial raw material
8.5 Conclusions
8.6 Acknowledgement
Chapter 9: Molecules involved in chemical defence of the chicken egg
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Molecules degrading microbial components
9.3 Molecules decreasing bioavailability of iron and vitamins
9.4 Molecules inhibiting the activity of microbial proteases
9.5 Immunoglobulin superfamily
9.6 Cytokines and other mediators of immune response
9.7 Molecules involved in protection against stress and oxidative injury
Chapter 10: Advances in egg defect detection, quality assessment and automated sorting and grading
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Assessment of eggshell quality
10.3 Assessment of the internal egg quality
10.4 Automated industrial egg sorting and grading
10.5 Conclusions and future trends
Part III: Egg production and quality
Chapter 11: Poultry breeding for egg quality: traditional and modern genetic approaches
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Selection for egg quality
11.3 The structures of the egg, its formation and thepotential for genetic improvement
11.4 New genetic selection methodologies and their potential impact
11.5 Conflicts in selection goals
Chapter 12: Hen nutrition for sustained egg quality
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Variations in egg weight
12.3 Variations in the proportions of albumen and yolk
12.4 Variations in fatty acid composition
12.5 Variations in mineral and vitamin composition
12.6 Variations in yolk colour and carotenoid content
12.7 Variations in shell quality
12.8 Conclusion
Chapter 13: Effect of hen age, moult, laying environment and egg storage on egg quality
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egg quality and the effect of increasing bird age
13.3 Induced moulting
13.4 The laying environment
13.5 Effects of egg handling and storage on egg quality
13.6 Conclusions
Chapter 14: Egg and egg product microbiology
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Egg microbiology
14.3 Egg product microbiology
Chapter 15: Alternative hen housing systems and egg quality
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 External egg quality
15.3 Interior egg quality
15.4 Hygienic quality
15.5 Conclusion
Chapter 16: Avian diseases which affect egg production and quality
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Effects of bacteria on egg production and quality
16.3 Effects of viruses on egg production and quality
16.4 Effects of syndromes on egg production and quality
16.5 Effects of toxic agents on production and egg quality
16.6 Clinical perspectives
Chapter 17: Parasitism in egg production systems: the role of the red mite (Dermanyssus gallinae)
Abstract:
17.1 Major parasites in poultry production
17.2 Dermanyssus gallinae: biology and behavior
17.3 Pathologies associated with Dermanyssus gallinae
17.4 Acaricide treatments and consequences
17.5 New methods to control dermanyssosis
17.6 Conclusion
Chapter 18: Health risks for workers in egg production systems and methods of control
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Professional exposures in egg farming
18.3 Health effects and epidemiological features in poultry worker populations
18.4 Prevention and control of health risks
18.5 Future trends
18.6 Sources of further information and advice
Part IV: Alternative egg production systems and processed eggs
Chapter 19: Environmental sustainability of egg production and processing
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 The ecology of sustainability
19.3 Life-cycle analysis: a mathematical framework for integrating inputs and outputs
19.5 The role of feed and nutrition
19.6 Indirect ways of improving productivity : maintenance ratio
19.7 Other sustainability issues
19.8 Conclusions
Chapter 20: Organic and free-range egg production
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Market development of organic and free-range eggs
20.3 Regulations on organic and free-range egg production
20.4 Productivity of organic and free-range hens
20.5 Quality of organic and free-range eggs
20.6 Future trends
Chapter 21: Production, composition, and quality of duck eggs
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Breeds of laying ducks
21.3 Productive styles of laying ducks
21.4 Duck egg composition and characteristics
21.5 Duck egg products
21.6 Factors affecting quality of duck eggs
21.7 Conclusion
Chapter 22: Production and quality of quail, pheasant, goose and turkey eggs for uses other than human consumption
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Uses of non-table eggs
22.3 Non-table egg production, composition and quality
22.4 Other quality characteristics
22.5 Conclusion
Chapter 23: Processed egg products
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction: industrial egg products
23.2 Industrial production of liquid egg products
23.3 Egg product dehydration
23.4 Alternative technologies for egg product stabilisation
23.5 Egg product functionality and use as an ingredient
23.6 Speciality egg products
Index
Description
Eggs are economical and of high nutritional value, yet can also be a source of foodborne disease. Understanding of the factors influencing egg quality has increased in recent years and new technologies to assure egg safety have been developed. Improving the safety and quality of eggs and egg products reviews recent research in these areas.
Volume 1 focuses on egg chemistry, production and consumption. Part one sets the scene with information on egg production and consumption in certain countries. Part two then provides essential information on egg formation and chemistry. Factors that impact egg quality are the focus of part three. Chapters cover the role of poultry breeding, hen nutrition and laying environment, among other significant topics. Part four addresses organic and free range egg production, the impact of egg production on the environment and non-poultry eggs. A chapter on processed egg products completes the volume.
With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Volume 1 of Improving the safety and quality of eggs and egg products is an essential reference for managers in the egg industry, professionals in the food industry using eggs as ingredients and all those with a research interest in the subject.
Key Features
- Focuses on egg chemistry, production and consumption with reference to the factors than can impact egg quality
- Reviews recent research in the areas of disease, egg quality and the development of new technologies to assure egg safety
- Comprehensively covers organic, free-range and processed egg production
Readership
Managers in the egg industry, professionals in the food industry using eggs as ingredients and all those with a research interest in the subject.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 19th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093912
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697549
This is without doubt one of the best publications on eggs in recent years., Prof. Dr. Rüveyde Akbay, President of the WPSA Turkish Branch
About the Editors
Y Nys Editor
Dr Yves Nys is a Research Leader in the Poultry Research Unit at the Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique, France.
INRA, France
INRA, France
M Bain Editor
Dr Maureen Bain is Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Glasgow, UK.
University of Glasgow, UK
University of Glasgow, UK
F Van Immerseel Editor
Prof. Filip Van Immerseel leads a research group in the Department of Pathology, Bacteriology and Poultry Diseases at the Ghent University, Belgium.
Ghent University, Belgium
Ghent University, Belgium