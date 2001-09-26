Improving Changeover Performance
1st Edition
Description
Improving Changeover Performance is essential reading for managers, engineers and improvement practitioners working in manufacturing industries. It will also prove invaluable to original equipment manufacturers and postgraduates and academic researchers alike.
Increasing importance is being placed on responsive, flexible manufacture in multi-product industrial environments. The ability to changeover production facilities both quickly and to a high standard is a key component of just-in-time and lean manufacturing paradigms, which are increasingly being adopted as businesses strive to compete in today's volatile and congested markets.
Currently industry frequently adopts the SMED (Single Minute Exchange of Die) system, a well-established shop floor method to improve changeovers. This book takes a major step beyond the SMED system, by describing in much greater detail than hitherto the potential role of engineering design, of both substantive and non-substantive nature, to enhance changeovers. It also clearly sets out what better changeover performance can contribute to business competitiveness, and describes the many pitfalls that an improvement initiative can face.
Key Features
- Provides overall methodology for changeover improvementIncorporates design into SMED system
- Recommended by the IMechE Journal of Engineering Manufacture
Readership
Industrial and manufacturing engineers. Postgraduate mechanical and manufacturing engineering students
Table of Contents
Introduction
Manufacturing flexibility
Addressing changeover issues: an overall methodology for changeover improvement
Financial benefit analysis
The role of design
Shop floor issues: changeover auditing
Shop floor issues: develop and operational strategy; set local targets; implement; monitor
Organisation-led improvement techniques
Design-led improvement techniques
Case studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 26th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495347
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750650878
About the Author
S. Culley
A. Mileham
R. McIntosh
G. Owen
Affiliations and Expertise
All at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Bath, UK
Reviews
"Improving Changeover Performance is the first book since Shingo that genuinely extends understanding of changeover issues. It challenges the widely held belief that application of the SMED system alone will always lead to significant and sustainable improvement....It is genuinely insightful and useful for senior managers..It works well as an academic text...this is by far the most comprehensive changeover text yet available." --IMechE Journal of Engineering Manufacture, Vol 216, B