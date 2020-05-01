Improve
1st Edition
The Next Generation of Continuous Improvement for Knowledge Work
Description
iMprove: The Next Generation of Continuous Improvement guides small- and medium-sized operations to implement lean conversion practices without the need for an expensive consultant, lean master or ‘sensei.’
Using real-world examples covering a broad range of knowledge work, Ellis covers methods used to create and implement lean operations, including: Deming; Lean Six Sigma; Flow improvement; Fishbone/Affinity/Matrix Diagrams; Agile/Lean project management. This book is a valuable resource for managers who want to guide the teams they lead to improved workflows, project managers and process improvement professionals who want to deliver better results in their initiatives, and owners/managers who want to create a culture of excellence.
Key Features
- Uses a structured approach to simplify knowledge transfer and complex workflows, and to eliminate ambiguous "signals" or calls to action
- Includes an Improvement Canvas, a tool to systematically manage a broad range of improvement cycles and that helps the reader create and sustain improvements throughout the organization
- Emphasizes visualization throughout and includes unique visualization methods such as Test Track, Success Map, Solve-Decide, andd Stop-Fix
Readership
Engineering management, project managers, functional leaders, business process owners
Table of Contents
1. Five Principles of Knowledge Work
2. Improving Knowledge work in 4 Phases: The Approval Process
3. Improving Ordinary Work Prioritization
4. Improving The Decision-Making Meeting
5. Improving The Small Initiative
6. Improving the Urgent Correction
7. Improving Project Management
8. Improving the Gap Fill
9. Improving Understanding Customer Needs
10. Improving the Knowledge Work Review
Details
- No. of pages:
- 265
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095195
About the Author
George Ellis
George Ellis is Vice President Danaher Business Systems Office (DBSO) Innovation, Danaher Dental Group. He is responsible for developing and maintaining innovation business processes for a $3 billion company. For 30 years George has worked in product development including leading product development projects, designing development processes, and creating portfolio management systems. He has also written two well-respected books with Elsevier, Control System Design Guide, now in its fourth edition, and Observers in Control Systems. He has contributed articles to numerous magazines, including Electronic Design News, Machine Design, Control Engineering, Motion Systems Design, and Power Control and Intelligent Motion.
Affiliations and Expertise
VP, Danaher Dental Group