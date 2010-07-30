Important Helminth Infections in Southeast Asia, Volume 73
1st Edition
Diversity and Potential for Control and Elimination, Part B
M Sinoun et al. Schistosoma mekongi in Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic
Willingham et al. Combating Taenia solium Cysticercosis in Southeast Asia: An Opportunity for Improving Human Health and Livestock Production
D McManus et al. Echinococcosis with particular reference to Southeast Asia
Sripa et al. Food-borne Trematodiases: Epidemiology, Pathology, Clinical Manifestation and Control
Odermatt et al. Less common parasitic infections which can produce outbreaks
S Lv et al. Cerebrospinal helminthiasis in Southeast Asia
P Steinmann et al. The face of multiparasitism: which helminths are commonly found together?
S Attwood et al. Studies on the parasitology, phylogeography, and the evolution of hostparasite infections, for the snail intermediate hosts of medically important trematode genera in Southeast Asia.
SH Xiao et al. Anthelminthic drug development in China
W Hu et al. The "omics" sciences in our wormy world: genomics, proteomics and transcriptomics
YL Wang et al. Advances in metabolic profiling of experimental Nematode and Trematode infections.
This thematic volume provides authoritative, up-to-date reviews pertaining to the epidemiology, public health significance and shifts therein, control (current activities, successes, setbacks), persisting challenges (e.g. sanitation, universal coverage of health services, health-related behavior) of the key parasitic diseases in Southeast Asia. The book also discusses the new tools and approaches for enhanced discovery and control of helminthic diseases.
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine and entomology.
"One is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing."
-PARASITOLOGY
"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers."
-ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY
Xiao-Nong Zhou Serial Volume Editor
Professor Xiao-Nong Zhou is Director of the National Institute of Parasitic Diseases at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shanghai, P.R.China. He graduated with a PhD in Biology from Copenhagen University, Denmark. His professional works are across the fields of ecology, population biology, epidemiology, and malacology. Professor Zhou is the Chair of the National Expert Advisory Committee on schistosomiasis and other parasitic diseases for China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission. He has written extensively on parasitology and parasitic diseases, with more than 100 peer review publications in international journals, such as N Engl J Med, Lancet, Emerg Inf Dis, Inter J Parasitol, Adv Parasitol, PLoS NTDs, Parasites and Vectors, etc. He has collaborated with WHO/TDR and WHO, including serving as members for WHO STAC on NTDs, WHO/TDR STAC, WHO Foodborne Burden Epidemiology Reference Group. He had contributed, as former President, to the Regional Network on Asian Schistosomiasis and Other Important Zoonoses since 2000. He is the Editor-in-Chief for Infectious Diseases of Poverty (BioMed Central as publisher), and Chinese Journal of Schistosomiasis Control (Chinese national journal).
National Institute of Parasitic Diseases, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shanghai, People's Republic of China
Robert Bergquist Serial Volume Editor
World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland
Remigio Olveda Serial Volume Editor
Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Muntinlupa City, The Phillipines
Juerg Utzinger Serial Volume Editor
Swiss Tropical Institute, Basel, Switzerland