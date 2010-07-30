Important Helminth Infections in Southeast Asia, Volume 72

R Bergquist, J Utzinger, R Olveda, XN Zhou. Breaking the hegemony of this "wormy world" in Southeast Asia

P Hotez & J Ehrenberg. Escalating the Global Fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases Through Interventions in Southeast Asia and China

Schrantz et al. Neglected diseases and ethinic minorities in the Western Pacific Region-Exploring the links

R Bergquist & M Tanner, Control of schistosomiasis japonica: a tale of two countries

Zhou et al. Schistosomiasis japonica: research and control

M Sudomo et al. Impact and control of lymphatic filariasis in Southeast Asia

M Vang-Johansen et al. Towards improved diagnosis of zoonotic trematodes in Asia

J Keiser et al. Major Helminth Infections: The Drugs We Have and the Drugs We Need helminthiasis and ood-borne trematodiasis)

R Bergquist et al. Control of the major helminthic zoonoses in Asia: vaccine development as part of the solution

J Malone et al. Implementing a Geospatial Health Data Infrastructure in Southeast Asia

GJ Yang et al. Climate Changes and RNAS+ Target Diseases

C King et al. Health Metrics for Helminthic Infections

Lisa et al. Social science applied in helthminthic infection in Aoutheast Asia

S Wayling et al. Infrastructures in capability strengthening, training and teaching for the Asian Schistosomiasis and Other Zoonotic Helminthiasis: A Role Model for Collaboration.