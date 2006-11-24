Implementing Mental Health Promotion
1st Edition
Description
This title provides a comprehensive overview and practical guide to implementing mental health promotion programmes with different population groups across a range of settings. It shows how information from research can be used to inform programme development and best practice. The text is written from a 'how-to' perspective, combining an exploration of current research with practical advice to support the planning and implementation of programmes. The book provides examples of successful international programmes illustrating the process of implementation. Case studies of practical aspects of project development and delivery from different countries are included in order to illustrate the real life application of programmes.
Key Features
- written from a 'how-to' perspective, combining an exploration of current research with practical advice to support the planning and implementation of programmes
- provides examples of successful projects illustrating the process of implementation
- includes case studies of practical aspects of project development and delivery from different countries in order to illustrate the real life application of programmes
- provides a practical guide for practitioners on programme development, planning, implementation and evaluation
- shifts the focus to the process of implementing positive mental health programmes as opposed to those dealing with mental ill health
- incorporates the application of theory and evidence from the current literature to inform programme planning and delivery
- Outline the application of international case studies of best practice in diverse settings
Table of Contents
Foreword. Chapter 1 - Introduction to Mental Health Promotion. Chapter 2 - Implementing Mental Health Promotion Programmes: A Generic Template for Action. Chapter 3 - Community Mental Health Promotion. Chapter 4 - Mental Health Promotion in the Home for Children and Families. Chapter 5 - Mental Health Promotion in Schools. Chapter 6 - Promoting Mental Health in the Workplace. Chapter 7 - Mental Health Promotion in Primary Health Care. Chapter 8 - Mental Health Promotion in the Mental Health Services. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 24th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037825
About the Editor
Margaret Barry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Health Promotion and Public Health, Director of the Health Promotion Research Centre, department of Health Promotion, National University of Ireland, Galway, Ireland
Rachel Jenkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, WHO Collaborative Centre, Institute of Psychiatry, King's College, London, UK