This title provides a comprehensive overview and practical guide to implementing mental health promotion programmes with different population groups across a range of settings. It shows how information from research can be used to inform programme development and best practice. The text is written from a 'how-to' perspective, combining an exploration of current research with practical advice to support the planning and implementation of programmes. The book provides examples of successful international programmes illustrating the process of implementation. Case studies of practical aspects of project development and delivery from different countries are included in order to illustrate the real life application of programmes.