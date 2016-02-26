Implementing Digital Forensic Readiness
1st Edition
From Reactive to Proactive Process
Description
Implementing Digital Forensic Readiness: From Reactive to Proactive Process shows information security and digital forensic professionals how to increase operational efficiencies by implementing a pro-active approach to digital forensics throughout their organization. It demonstrates how digital forensics aligns strategically within an organization’s business operations and information security’s program. This book illustrates how the proper collection, preservation, and presentation of digital evidence is essential for reducing potential business impact as a result of digital crimes, disputes, and incidents. It also explains how every stage in the digital evidence lifecycle impacts the integrity of data, and how to properly manage digital evidence throughout the entire investigation. Using a digital forensic readiness approach and preparedness as a business goal, the administrative, technical, and physical elements included throughout this book will enhance the relevance and credibility of digital evidence. Learn how to document the available systems and logs as potential digital evidence sources, how gap analysis can be used where digital evidence is not sufficient, and the importance of monitoring data sources in a timely manner. This book offers standard operating procedures to document how an evidence-based presentation should be made, featuring legal resources for reviewing digital evidence.
Key Features
- Explores the training needed to ensure competent performance of the handling, collecting, and preservation of digital evidence
- Discusses the importance of how long term data storage must take into consideration confidentiality, integrity, and availability of digital evidence
- Emphasizes how incidents identified through proactive monitoring can be reviewed in terms of business risk
- Includes learning aids such as chapter introductions, objectives, summaries, and definitions
Readership
Digital Forensic and Information Security professionals
Table of Contents
Section A Digital Forensics
Chapter 1 Understanding Digital Forensics
Chapter 2 Investigative Process Models
Chapter 3 Evidence Management
Section B Digital Forensic Readiness
Chapter 4 Understanding Forensic Readiness
Chapter 5 Define Business Risk Scenarios
Chapter 6 Identify Potential Data Sources
Chapter 7 Determine Collection Requirements
Chapter 8 Establish Legal Admissibility
Chapter 9 Establish Secure Storage and Handling
Chapter 10 Enable Targeted Monitoring
Chapter 11 Map Investigative Workflows
Chapter 12 Establish Continuing Education
Chapter 13 Maintain Evidence-based Reporting
Chapter 14 Ensure Legal Review
Chapter 15 Accomplishing Forensic Readiness
Section C Appendices
Section D Templates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2016
- Published:
- 26th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128045015
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128044544
About the Author
Jason Sachowski
Jason has over a decade of experience in digital forensic investigations, secure software development, and information security architecture. He currently manages a team of forensic investigators and data breach analysts for The Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly known as Scotiabank, Canada’s third largest and most international bank.
Throughout his career, Jason has performed hundreds of digital forensic investigations involving Enterprise servers, network logs, smart phones, and database systems. Complimentary to his technical experiences, he has also developed and maintained processes and procedures, managed large information security budgets, and governed the negotiation of third-party contracts.
In addition to his professional career, Jason serves as a contributing author and content moderator for DarkReading, is a subject matter expert for (ISC)2 professional exam development, and volunteers as an advocate for CyberBullying prevention and CyberSecurity awareness. He holds several Information Security and Digital Forensic certifications including: Certified Information Systems Security Professional - Information Systems Security Architecture Professional (CISSP-ISSAP), Certified Cyber Forensics Professional (CCFP), Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP), Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP), and EnCase Certified Examiner (EnCE).
Affiliations and Expertise
CISSP-ISSAP, CCFP, CSSLP, SSCP, EnCE, Director Security Forensics & Civil Investigations, Scotiabank