Implementing Digital Forensic Readiness

Jason has over a decade of experience in digital forensic investigations, secure software development, and information security architecture. He currently manages a team of forensic investigators and data breach analysts for The Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly known as Scotiabank, Canada’s third largest and most international bank.

Throughout his career, Jason has performed hundreds of digital forensic investigations involving Enterprise servers, network logs, smart phones, and database systems. Complimentary to his technical experiences, he has also developed and maintained processes and procedures, managed large information security budgets, and governed the negotiation of third-party contracts.

In addition to his professional career, Jason serves as a contributing author and content moderator for DarkReading, is a subject matter expert for (ISC)2 professional exam development, and volunteers as an advocate for CyberBullying prevention and CyberSecurity awareness. He holds several Information Security and Digital Forensic certifications including: Certified Information Systems Security Professional - Information Systems Security Architecture Professional (CISSP-ISSAP), Certified Cyber Forensics Professional (CCFP), Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP), Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP), and EnCase Certified Examiner (EnCE).