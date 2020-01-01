Implementing Biomedical Innovations into Health, Education, and Practice
1st Edition
Description
Implementing Biomedical Innovations into Health, Education, and Practice delves into these important questions, discussing the environmental forces and signals that impact medicine, leading to revised classifications of medical conditions and novel approaches to diagnosis and therapy. The author interviewed military officers, CEOs, medical correspondents, physicians, researchers and professors and weaved this narrative throughout. This resource is directed at medical professionals with an interest in biomedical innovations and their impact on the future of biomedicine and clinical practice. It will be of particular interest to educators and learners who are committed to shaping current and future training programs.
Key Features
- Provides directional guidance on how biomedical research and clinical medicine will evolve
- Discusses likely disruptors regarding technology: sensors, AI, machine learning, and robotics
- Highlights microbiota, genetics, molecular biology, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine as likely disruptors
- Concludes with an intriguing set of scenarios depicting the life of future physicians, including Sensorologist, Interventional Prognosticationist, and Adult Disease Management
Readership
Medical professionals and academic clinicians interested in precision medicine and the future of medicine, medical educators, administrators who are involved in med curriculum.Industries that are involved in biotechnology, and potentially med education
Table of Contents
SECTION I: SETTING THE STAGE
1. Life as a mid-century physician
2. The shaping of ‘modern’ medical education
SECTION II: CONSTANTS IN MEDICINE
3. Healer and pofessional roles
4. Communication
5. Economics
6. Diagnosis and clinical reasoning
SECTION III: DISRUPTORS
7. Demographics
8. Technology and computing
9. Microbiota / microbiome
10. Genetics and molecular biology
11. Regenerative medicine
12. Precision medicine
SECTION IV: IMPLICATIONS FOR EDUCATORS
13. A new mental model for clinical education
14. Premedical education
15. Medical school education
16. Content domains for the 21st century physician
17. Graduate medical education
18. Educational directions and challenges
19. Considerations when designing educational experiences
20. Reflections and concluding thoughts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196205
About the Author
James Woolliscroft
Dr. Woolliscroft, the former dean of the University of Michigan Medical School, is an internationally recognized medical educator and expert on innovation in medicine. He was selected as the first Josiah Macy, Jr. Professor of Medical Education, an endowed professorship awarded through a national competition in 1996. In January 2001, he received a second endowed professorship, the Lyle C. Roll Professor of Medicine recognizing his work in enhancing the practice of medicine through education. He was chosen as a fellow of the AAMC’s Council of Deans, received the Society of General Medical Education’s Career Achievement in Medical Education Award, and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine (formerly Institute of Medicine). His research interests in precision medicine, innovation, and medical education have resulted in numerous publications, invited presentations and visiting professorships across the United States and internationally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Clinical Affairs, Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor MI, USA