Implementing 802.11 with Microcontrollers: Wireless Networking for Embedded Systems Designers

Preface

What’s on the companion website?



Chapter 1: Why Are We Doing This?

Selecting a Suitable Microcontroller

Selecting a Suitable 802.11b Communications Device

802.11b Hardware Overview

AirDrop Basics



Chapter 2: The AirDrop-P

The AirDrop-P Hardware

Learn to Play Guitar and Become Famous



Chapter 3: The AirDrop-A

The AirDrop-A Hardware

Bowing Out



Chapter 4: 802.11b CompactFlash Network Interface Cards

They Were Not Designed To Do This

The TEW-222CF

Never Ignore an Inquisitive Author with Hand Tools

Unwrapping the TEW-222CF

An Undercover Look at the Zonet ZCF1100

What’s Behind Door Number 4

RF, Witchcraft, Pointy Hats, Ghouls, Goblins…Same Thing



Chapter 5: Talking with 802.11bCompactFlash NICs

Physically Connecting a Microcontroller to a CompactFlash Card

Musical Overtones



Chapter 6: Touring the Card Information Structure

Talking in Tuples

First Steps with the AirDrop-P

Walking the Tuple Chain

CIS Reconnaissance

Dumping Linksys WCF12 Tuples

Dumping Netgear MA701 Tuples

Dumping Zonet ZCF100 Tuples

Enabling the 802.11b CompactFlash NIC

The Value of Parsing the CIS

Full Throttle



Chapter 7: Learning to Talk to 802.11b CompactFlash NICs

What the 802.11b NIC does for Us

The 802.11b CompactFlash NIC I/O Drivers



Chapter 8: Setting Up An AirDrop Wireless Network

Setting Up the AP

Something’s in the Air

Guitars and Hollywood



Chapter 9: AirDrop Driver Basics

BAP

FID

RID

Reading a RID

Stringing Up the SSID

Good RIDdance

Retrieving the MAC Address

Status Check



Chapter 10: Putting an AirDrop on a Wireless LAN

Bogie Number 1 – Allocating Transmit Buffers

Bogie Number 2 – Enabling the MAC

Authenticating the AirDrop Wireless LAN Station

Associating with the AIRDROP_NETWORK AP



Chapter 11: Processing 802.11b Frames with the AirDrop

AirDrop Frame Structure

AirDrop-P Frame Reception



Chapter 12: PINING the AirDrop

Examining the IP Header



Chapter 13: Flying Cargo with UDP and the AirDrop

Running a UDP Application on the AirDrop-P

The EDTP Internet Test Panel and the Code Behind It

Exercising the AirDrop-P with the EDTP Internet Test Panel

Notes



Chapter 14: Flying Cargo with TCP/IP and the AirDrop

TCP and the AirDrop-P

The TCP/IP Stack’s Physical Layer

The TCP/IP Stack’s Data Link Layer

The TCP/IP Stack’s Network Layer

The TCP/IP Stack’s Transport Layer

The TCP/IP Stack’s Application Layer

TCP/IP – The Big Ugly

You’ve Done It!



Chapter 15: WEP and the AirDrop

Incorporating WEP into the AirDrop 802.11b Driver

The New Experimental AirDrop Hardware

An Experimental AVR AirDrop Variant

The Experimental AirDrop Firmware

Coding a Simple 802.11b Web Server

The AirDrop SRAM



Chapter 16: A New Kid in Town Who Calls Himself ZigBee

Zig What???

Making ZigBee Talk

The Microchip ZigBee Stack



Chapter 17: Parting Frames

Numeric Notation

Source Code Presentation



Conventions

Sub Snippets

Netasyst Sniffer Capture Text Presentation

Mini Sniffs



Index