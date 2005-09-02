Implementing 802.11 with Microcontrollers: Wireless Networking for Embedded Systems Designers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
What’s on the companion website?
Chapter 1: Why Are We Doing This?
Selecting a Suitable Microcontroller
Selecting a Suitable 802.11b Communications Device
802.11b Hardware Overview
AirDrop Basics
Chapter 2: The AirDrop-P
The AirDrop-P Hardware
Learn to Play Guitar and Become Famous
Chapter 3: The AirDrop-A
The AirDrop-A Hardware
Bowing Out
Chapter 4: 802.11b CompactFlash Network Interface Cards
They Were Not Designed To Do This
The TEW-222CF
Never Ignore an Inquisitive Author with Hand Tools
Unwrapping the TEW-222CF
An Undercover Look at the Zonet ZCF1100
What’s Behind Door Number 4
RF, Witchcraft, Pointy Hats, Ghouls, Goblins…Same Thing
Chapter 5: Talking with 802.11bCompactFlash NICs
Physically Connecting a Microcontroller to a CompactFlash Card
Musical Overtones
Chapter 6: Touring the Card Information Structure
Talking in Tuples
First Steps with the AirDrop-P
Walking the Tuple Chain
CIS Reconnaissance
Dumping Linksys WCF12 Tuples
Dumping Netgear MA701 Tuples
Dumping Zonet ZCF100 Tuples
Enabling the 802.11b CompactFlash NIC
The Value of Parsing the CIS
Full Throttle
Chapter 7: Learning to Talk to 802.11b CompactFlash NICs
What the 802.11b NIC does for Us
The 802.11b CompactFlash NIC I/O Drivers
Chapter 8: Setting Up An AirDrop Wireless Network
Setting Up the AP
Something’s in the Air
Guitars and Hollywood
Chapter 9: AirDrop Driver Basics
BAP
FID
RID
Reading a RID
Stringing Up the SSID
Good RIDdance
Retrieving the MAC Address
Status Check
Chapter 10: Putting an AirDrop on a Wireless LAN
Bogie Number 1 – Allocating Transmit Buffers
Bogie Number 2 – Enabling the MAC
Authenticating the AirDrop Wireless LAN Station
Associating with the AIRDROP_NETWORK AP
Chapter 11: Processing 802.11b Frames with the AirDrop
AirDrop Frame Structure
AirDrop-P Frame Reception
Chapter 12: PINING the AirDrop
Examining the IP Header
Chapter 13: Flying Cargo with UDP and the AirDrop
Running a UDP Application on the AirDrop-P
The EDTP Internet Test Panel and the Code Behind It
Exercising the AirDrop-P with the EDTP Internet Test Panel
Notes
Chapter 14: Flying Cargo with TCP/IP and the AirDrop
TCP and the AirDrop-P
The TCP/IP Stack’s Physical Layer
The TCP/IP Stack’s Data Link Layer
The TCP/IP Stack’s Network Layer
The TCP/IP Stack’s Transport Layer
The TCP/IP Stack’s Application Layer
TCP/IP – The Big Ugly
You’ve Done It!
Chapter 15: WEP and the AirDrop
Incorporating WEP into the AirDrop 802.11b Driver
The New Experimental AirDrop Hardware
An Experimental AVR AirDrop Variant
The Experimental AirDrop Firmware
Coding a Simple 802.11b Web Server
The AirDrop SRAM
Chapter 16: A New Kid in Town Who Calls Himself ZigBee
Zig What???
Making ZigBee Talk
The Microchip ZigBee Stack
Chapter 17: Parting Frames
Numeric Notation
Source Code Presentation
Conventions
Sub Snippets
Netasyst Sniffer Capture Text Presentation
Mini Sniffs
Index
Description
Wireless networking is poised to have a massive impact on communications, and the 802.11 standard is to wireless networking what Ethernet is to wired networking. There are already over 50 million devices using the dominant IEEE 802.11 (essentially wireless Ethernet) standard, with astronomical growth predicted over the next 10 years. New applications are emerging every day, with wireless capability being embedded in everything from electric meters to hospital patient tracking systems to security devices.
This practical reference guides readers through the wireless technology forest, giving them the knowledge, the hardware and the software necessary to design a wireless embedded device rapidly, inexpensively, and effectively. Using off-the-shelf microcontrollers from Microchip and Atmel, the author provides step-by-step instructions for designing the hardware and firmware for a fully operational wireless networking device. The book gives a thorough introduction to 802.11 technology and puts it into perspective against the other wireless standard options. Just enough theory and mathematics is provided to give the depth of understanding needed for practical design work.
The book thoroughly covers:
Laptop wireless Ethernet card introduction and theory
Introduction to CompactFlash-to-microcontroller interfacing
* Implementing the laptop wireless Ethernet card in an embedded environment
Key Features
- Covers the hottest new embedded market area- wireless networking
- Shows designers how to save money and time by using microcontrollers in their embedded wireless designs instead of expensive, complex prefab boards
Readership
PRIMARY MARKET: Embedded systems engineers and programmers SECONDARY MARKET: Electrical/software engineering students, electronics technicians working in embedded systems, inhouse training departments of electronics manufacturers, electronics hobbyists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2006
- Published:
- 2nd September 2005
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457284
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750678650
Reviews
“The world needs this book!” -Lewin Edwards, embedded engineer and author
About the Authors
Fred Eady Author
As an engineering consultant, Fred Eady has implemented communications networks for the space program and designed hardware and firmware for the medical, retail and public utility industries. He currently writes a monthly embedded design column for a popular electronics enthusiast magazine. Fred also composes monthly articles for a popular robotics magazine. Fred has been dabbling in electronics for over 30 years. His embedded design expertise spans the spectrum and includes Intel’s 8748 and 8051 microcontrollers, the entire Microchip PIC microcontroller family and the Atmel AVR microcontrollers. Fred recently retired from his consulting work and is focused on writing magazine columns and embedded design books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Systems Engineer, EDTP Electronics, FL, USA