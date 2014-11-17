Implementation of Robot Systems
1st Edition
An introduction to robotics, automation, and successful systems integration in manufacturing
Description
Based on the author’s wide-ranging experience as a robot user, supplier and consultant, Implementation of Robot Systems will enable you to approach the use of robots in your plant or facility armed with the right knowledge base and awareness of critical factors to take into account.
This book starts with the basics of typical applications and robot capabilities before covering all stages of successful robot integration. Potential problems and pitfalls are flagged and worked through so that you can learn from others’ mistakes and plan proactively with possible issues in mind.
Taking in content from the author’s graduate level teaching of automation and robotics for engineering in business and his consultancy as part of a UK Government program to help companies advance their technologies and practices in the area, Implementation of Robot Systems blends technical information with critical financial and business considerations to help you stay ahead of the competition.
Key Features
- Includes case studies of typical robot capabilities and use across a range of industries, with real-world installation examples and problems encountered
- Provides step-by-step coverage of the various stages required to achieve successful implementation, including system design, financial justification, working with suppliers and project management
- Offers no-nonsense advice on the pitfalls and issues to anticipate, along with guidance on how to avoid or resolve them for cost and time-effective solutions
Readership
Engineers and managers across all industries involved in manufacturing, robotics and automation, including manufacturing engineers, plant engineers and project engineers. Engineering students preparing for roles in manufacturing, robotics and automation.
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgements
- Dedication
- About the Author
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Scope
- 1.2 Introduction to Automation
- 1.3 Evolution of Robots
- 1.4 Development of Robot Applications
- 1.5 Robots Versus Employment
- Chapter 2: Industrial Robots
- Abstract
- 2.1 Robot Structures
- 2.2 Robot Performance
- 2.3 Robot Selection
- 2.4 Benefits of Robots
- Chapter 3: Automation System Components
- Abstract
- 3.1 Handling Equipment
- 3.2 Vision Systems
- 3.3 Process Equipment
- 3.4 Grippers and Tool Changers
- 3.5 Tooling and Fixturing
- 3.6 Assembly Automation Components
- 3.7 System Controls
- 3.8 Safety and Guarding
- 3.9 Summary
- Chapter 4: Typical Applications
- Abstract
- 4.1 Welding
- 4.2 Dispensing
- 4.3 Processing
- 4.4 Handling and Machine Tending
- 4.5 Assembly
- Chapter 5: Developing a Solution
- Abstract
- 5.1 Determining Application Parameters
- 5.2 Initial Concept Design
- 5.3 Controls and Safety
- 5.4 Testing and Simulation
- 5.5 Refining the Concept
- Chapter 6: Specification Preparation
- Abstract
- 6.1 Functional Elements of a Specification
- 6.2 Scope of Supply
- 6.3 Buy-Off Criteria
- 6.4 Covering Letter
- 6.5 Summary
- Chapter 7: Financial Justification
- Abstract
- 7.1 Benefits of Robots
- 7.2 Quick Financial Analysis
- 7.3 Identifying Cost Savings
- 7.4 Developing the Justification
- 7.5 Need for Appropriate Budgets
- Chapter 8: Successful Implementation
- Abstract
- 8.1 Project Planning
- 8.2 Vendor Selection
- 8.3 System Build and Buy-Off
- 8.4 Installation and Commissioning
- 8.5 Operation and Maintenance
- 8.6 Staff and Vendor Involvement
- 8.7 Avoiding Problems
- 8.8 Summary
- Chapter 9: Conclusion
- Abstract
- 9.1 Automation Strategy
- 9.2 The Way Forward
- References
- Abbreviations
- Bibliography
- Appendix
- User Requirements
- A.1 Overview
- A.2 Requirements
- A.3 Scope of Supply
- A.4 General
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 17th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124047495
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124047334
About the Author
Mike Wilson
Mike Wilson is president of the British Automation and Robotics Association (BARA), director of the Processing & Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA), vice chairman of the Engineering and Machinery Alliance (EAMA) and former chairman of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR). Mike has a 30 year career working with robots as a user, supplier and advisor. He is an experienced automation consultant, working throughout Europe, North America and India across a variety of industries as managing director of Creative Automation Solutions Ltd.
Affiliations and Expertise
President of the British Automation and Robotics Association (BARA)