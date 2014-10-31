Implantable Electronic Medical Devices
1st Edition
Description
Implantable Electronic Medical Devices provides a thorough review of the application of implantable devices, illustrating the techniques currently being used together with overviews of the latest commercially available medical devices. This book provides an overview of the design of medical devices and is a reference on existing medical devices.
The book groups devices with similar functionality into distinct chapters, looking at the latest design ideas and techniques in each area, including retinal implants, glucose biosensors, cochlear implants, pacemakers, electrical stimulation therapy devices, and much more. Implantable Electronic Medical Devices equips the reader with essential background knowledge on the application of existing medical devices as well as providing an introduction to the latest techniques being used.
Key Features
- A catalogue of existing implantable electronic medical devices
- Up-to-date information on the design of implantable electronic medical devices
- Background information and reviews on the application and design of up-to-date implantable electronic medical devices
Readership
Medical and Biomedical Engineers, plus medical and clinical professionals involved with medical device design.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Disclaimer
- Chapter 1. Retinal Implants
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 The Retina
- 1.3 Photoreceptor Cells
- 1.4 Bipolar and Ganglion Cells
- 1.5 Retinal Implants
- 1.6 Microelectrodes
- 1.7 Microphotodiodes
- 1.8 Argus II Retinal Prosthesis (Second Sight Medical Products)
- 1.9 Artificial Silicon Retina Implant, Optobionics
- 1.10 Alpha-IMS Implant by Retina Implant AG
- 1.11 Bionic Vision Australia
- 1.12 Boston Retinal Implant Project: Bionic Eye Technologies, Inc. and Visus Technologies, Inc.
- Bibliography
- Chapter 2. Smart Contact Lens
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Measurement of IOP
- 2.3 Triggerfish from Sensimed
- Bibliography
- Chapter 3. Phrenic Nerve Stimulation
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Atrotech Atrostim Phrenic Nerve Stimulator
- 3.3 Avery Biomedical Devices Breathing Pacemaker System
- 3.4 Synapse Biomedical Inc. NeuRx Diaphragm Pacing System
- Bibliography
- Chapter 4. Glucose Biosensors
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Amperometric Glucose Sensor
- 4.3 Potentiostat Measurement of Glucose
- 4.4 Next Generation of Glucose Sensors
- 4.5 Implantable Glucose Sensor by GlySens
- 4.6 Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring GlySens
- 4.7 GlucoChip PositiveID Corporation and Receptors LLC
- Bibliography
- Chapter 5. Cochlear Implants
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Types of Hearing Loss
- 5.3 Cochlear Implants
- 5.4 Cochlea Electrode Arrays
- 5.5 Speech Coding
- 5.6 Cochlear Implant Systems
- 5.7 Continuous Interleaved Sampling
- 5.8 HiRes120
- 5.9 Lifestyle™ Cochlear Implant Systems by Advanced Bionics™
- 5.10 ClearVoice™
- 5.11 n-of-m, Spectral Peak Extraction (SPEAK) and Advanced Combinational Encoder (ACE)
- 5.12 Nucleus® 6 System, Cochlear
- 5.13 Dual-Loop AGC
- 5.14 Fine Structure Processing
- 5.15 MAESTRO™ Cochlear Implant System by MED-EL
- Bibliography
- Chapter 6. Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Types of Pacemakers
- 6.3 Revised NASPE/BPEG Generic Code for Antibradycardia Pacing
- 6.4 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
- 6.5 NASPE/BPEG Defibrillator Code
- 6.6 Implantable Cardioverter Design
- 6.7 Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System
- 6.8 Medtronic Viva and Evera
- 6.9 Sorin Group Kora 100
- 6.10 Biotronik
- 6.11 St Jude Medical Nanostim™
- 6.12 St Jude Unify Quadra™ and Accent™
- 6.13 Boston Scientific Ingenio™ and Incepta™
- 6.14 Boston Scientific Subcutaneous ICD
- Bibliography
- Chapter 7. Bladder Implants
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Detrusor Hyperreflexia
- 7.3 Detrusor Areflexia
- 7.4 Overactive Bladder Syndrome and Urine Retention
- 7.5 Sacral Anterior Root Stimulation
- 7.6 Finetech-Brindley Sacral Anterior Root Stimulators, Finetech Medical Ltd.
- 7.7 Medtronic InterStim® Therapy
- Bibliography
- Chapter 8. Electrical Stimulation Therapy for Pain Relief and Management
- 8.1 Occipital Nerve Stimulation
- 8.2 St Jude Medical Implantable Pulse Generators for ONS of the Occipital Nerves
- 8.3 Boston Scientific Precision Spectra™ SCS System
- Chapter 9. Electrical Stimulation Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease and Dystonia
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Vercise™ Deep Brain Stimulator, Boston Scientific
- 9.3 Medtronic Activa PC+S DBS
- 9.4 St Jude Medical Brio™ DBS
- Chapter 10. Electrical Stimulation Therapy for Epilepsy
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Seizure-Detection Methods
- 10.3 NeuroPace RNS® Stimulator Neurostimulator
- 10.4 Cyberonics Inc. VNS
- Bibliography
- Chapter 11. Peripheral Nerve Stimulation
- 11.1 Drop Foot Stimulators
- 11.2 Handgrip Stimulators
- Chapter 12. Lower Esophagus Stimulator
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 EndoStim® Lower Esophagus Stimulator
- Chapter 13. Vagal Blocking Therapy
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 EnteroMedics® VBLOC Vagal Blocking Therapy
- Chapter 14. Implantable Drug Delivery Systems
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Electromagnetic Micropumps
- 14.3 Osmotic Micropumps
- 14.4 Electro-osmotic Micropumps
- 14.5 Electrolysis Micropumps
- 14.6 Wireless Microchip Drug Delivery System by MICROCHIPS Inc.
- 14.7 CODMAN® 3000 Constant Flow Infusion System Implantable Pump by Codman & Shurtleff, Inc.
- 14.8 SynchroMed® II Infusion System by Medtronic
- 14.9 MIP Implantable from Debiotech™
- 14.10 Ophthalmic MicroPump™ Replenish, Inc.
- 14.11 IntelliDrug™ System from IntelliDrug
- Bibliography
- Chapter 15. Wireless Endoscopy Capsules
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 PillCam® Capsule Endoscopy by Covidien GI Solutions
- 15.3 Sayaka EndoScope Capsule by RF SYSTEM Lab
- 15.4 MiroCam® Capsule Endoscope System from IntroMedic Co.
- 15.5 CapsoCam® Capsule Endoscope SV-2 from CapsoVision
- 15.6 EndoCapsule System EC-S10 by Olympus, Inc.
- 15.7 OMOM Capsule Endoscope System by Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 31st October 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124165779
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124165564
About the Author
Dennis Fitzpatrick
Dr Fitzpatrick is a Reader in Biomedical Engineering at The University of West London, where he also leads the Biomedical Engineering Research Group. He has a BEng degree in Electronic Engineering, a PhD in Bioengineering and is a Chartered Electronics Engineer and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.
His primary research interest is in the use of Functional Electrical Simulation (FES) for the restoration of bladder function and restoration of gait in stroke and spinal cord injured patients. His research focuses on the design and development of implantable medical systems. His recent book 'Analogue Design and Simulation using OrCAD Capture and PSpice', also published by Elsevier, has sold worldwide to highly acclaimed reviews in numerous prestigious electronic engineering journals such as EDN and Electronic Times and is officially endorsed by Cadence Design Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader, Institute for Practice, Interdisciplinary Research and Enterprise (INSPIRE), University of West London, UK