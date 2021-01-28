Implant Surgery, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323791946

Implant Surgery, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 65-1

1st Edition

Editor: Harry Dym
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323791946
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th January 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Implant Surgery, and is edited by Dr. Harry Dym. Articles will include: The Medically Complex Dental Implant Patient: Controversies with Respect to Systemic Disease and Dental Implant Success and Survival; Placement of Short Implants: A Viable Alternative?; Surgical Approaches to Implant Placement in the Vertically &amp; Horizontally Challenged Ridge; Update on Maxillary Sinus Augmentation; Implant Surgery Update for the General Practitioner; How to Avoid Life Threatening Complications Associated with Implant Surgery; All-on-4 Implant Concept Update; An Update on the Treatment of Peri-implantitis; Soft Tissue Injury in Preparation for Implants; Update on Zygomatic Implants; Prosthodontic Principles in Dental Implantology: Adjustments in a COVID-19 Pandemic-battered Economy; Guided Implant Surgery: A Technique Whose Time Has Come; Implant Material Sciences; Immediate Implants and Immediate Loading: Current Concepts; An Update on Hard Tissue Grafting Materials; and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th January 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323791946

About the Editor

Harry Dym

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Department of Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Director, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Training Program, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, Brooklyn, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.