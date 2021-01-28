Implant Surgery, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 65-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Implant Surgery, and is edited by Dr. Harry Dym. Articles will include: The Medically Complex Dental Implant Patient: Controversies with Respect to Systemic Disease and Dental Implant Success and Survival; Placement of Short Implants: A Viable Alternative?; Surgical Approaches to Implant Placement in the Vertically & Horizontally Challenged Ridge; Update on Maxillary Sinus Augmentation; Implant Surgery Update for the General Practitioner; How to Avoid Life Threatening Complications Associated with Implant Surgery; All-on-4 Implant Concept Update; An Update on the Treatment of Peri-implantitis; Soft Tissue Injury in Preparation for Implants; Update on Zygomatic Implants; Prosthodontic Principles in Dental Implantology: Adjustments in a COVID-19 Pandemic-battered Economy; Guided Implant Surgery: A Technique Whose Time Has Come; Implant Material Sciences; Immediate Implants and Immediate Loading: Current Concepts; An Update on Hard Tissue Grafting Materials; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323791946
About the Editor
Harry Dym
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Department of Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Director, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Training Program, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, Brooklyn, NY
