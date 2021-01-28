Implant Surgery, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 65-1

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Implant Surgery, and is edited by Dr. Harry Dym. Articles will include: The Medically Complex Dental Implant Patient: Controversies with Respect to Systemic Disease and Dental Implant Success and Survival; Placement of Short Implants: A Viable Alternative?; Surgical Approaches to Implant Placement in the Vertically & Horizontally Challenged Ridge; Update on Maxillary Sinus Augmentation; Implant Surgery Update for the General Practitioner; How to Avoid Life Threatening Complications Associated with Implant Surgery; All-on-4 Implant Concept Update; An Update on the Treatment of Peri-implantitis; Soft Tissue Injury in Preparation for Implants; Update on Zygomatic Implants; Prosthodontic Principles in Dental Implantology: Adjustments in a COVID-19 Pandemic-battered Economy; Guided Implant Surgery: A Technique Whose Time Has Come; Implant Material Sciences; Immediate Implants and Immediate Loading: Current Concepts; An Update on Hard Tissue Grafting Materials; and more!