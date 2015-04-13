Implant Procedures for the General Dentist, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 59-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Dental Clinics, edited by Harry Dym, focuses on Implant Procedures for the General Dentist. Articles will include: Basic principles of implant surgery, Maxillary sinus augmentation techniques, Surgical techniques for augmentation in the horizontally and vertically compromised alveolus, Autologous bone harvest sites, Bone morphogenic protein and its application to implant dentistry, Soft tissue augmentation for implant surgery, Immediate placement and immediate loading: Surgical technique and clinical pearls, Treatment of peri-implantitis and the failing implant, Implant related nerve injury, All on four techniques, CT-guided implant surgery, Short implants: Are they a viable option in implant dentistry?, Treatment planning for implant surgery, Surface material, implant design and osseointegration, Tissue response to implants, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 13th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359900
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323359726
About the Authors
Harry Dym Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Dentistry/Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery The Brooklyn Hospital Center