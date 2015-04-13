Implant Procedures for the General Dentist, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323359726, 9780323359900

Implant Procedures for the General Dentist, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 59-2

1st Edition

Authors: Harry Dym
eBook ISBN: 9780323359900
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323359726
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Dental Clinics, edited by Harry Dym, focuses on Implant Procedures for the General Dentist. Articles will include: Basic principles of implant surgery, Maxillary sinus augmentation techniques, Surgical techniques for augmentation in the horizontally and vertically compromised alveolus, Autologous bone harvest sites, Bone morphogenic protein and its application to implant dentistry, Soft tissue augmentation for implant surgery, Immediate placement and immediate loading: Surgical technique and clinical pearls, Treatment of peri-implantitis and the failing implant, Implant related nerve injury, All on four techniques, CT-guided implant surgery, Short implants: Are they a viable option in implant dentistry?, Treatment planning for implant surgery, Surface material, implant design and osseointegration, Tissue response to implants, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323359900
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323359726

About the Authors

Harry Dym Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Dentistry/Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery The Brooklyn Hospital Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.