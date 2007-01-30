Impinging Streams
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Properties and Applications
Description
The original idea of IS is to send two solid-gas streams to impinge against each other at high velocity, enhancing transfer between phases. IS is classified into two kinds: Gas-continuous impinging streams (GIS) and Liquid-continuous ones (LIS). Impinging Streams describes fundamentals, major properties and application of IS, as a category of novel technologies in chemical engineering. Because of the universality of transfer phenomena, it is receiving widespread attention. This book represents the first book in this area for over 10 years and covers achievements and technologies.
Key Features
- describing clearly the properties of Gas-continuous and Liquid-continuous impinging streams
- introducing new technical devices
- includes a number of worked application cases, which are illustrated in detail
Readership
For researchers and practitioners in chemical engineering, environment protection and the processing industries and for postgraduate students
Table of Contents
PART I GAS-CONTINUOUS IMPINGING STREAMS
Chapter 1. Flow of continuous phase
Chapter 2. Particle behaviors
Chapter 3. Residence time distribution of particles
Chapter 4. Resistance of impinging stream equipment to flows
Chapter 5. Influence of impinging streams on dispersity of liquid
Chapter 6. Impinging stream drying
Chapter 7. Impinging stream absorption
Chapter 8. Impinging stream combustion and grinding
PART II LIQUID-CONTINUOUS IMPINGING STREAMS
Chapter 9. Differences between properties of continuous phases and classification of impinging streams
Chapter 10. Micromixing in liquid-continuous impinging streams
Chapter 11. Pressure fluctuation in the submerged circulative impinging stream reactor
Chapter 12. Influence of liquid-continuous impinging stream on process kinetics
Chapter 13. Preparation of ultra fine powders by reaction-precipitation in IS: I "Ultra fine white carbon black"
Chapter 14. Preparation of ultra fine powders by reaction-precipitation in IS: II Nano copper and its surface improvement
Chapter 15. Preparation of ultra fine powders by reaction-precipitation in IS: III Nano titania
Chapter 16. Preparation of ultra fine powders by reaction-precipitation in IS: IV: Nano hydroxylapatite
Chapter 17. R&D of equipments and application forecast of liquid-continuous impinging streams
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 30th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554624
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530370
About the Author
Yuan Wu
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Chemical & Pharmaceutical Engineering, Wuhan Institute of Technology, China