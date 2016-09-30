Impact of Oral Health on Interprofessional Collaborative Practice, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323463065, 9780323463072

Impact of Oral Health on Interprofessional Collaborative Practice, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 60-4

1st Edition

Authors: Leslie Halpern Linda Kaste
eBook ISBN: 9780323463072
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463065
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th September 2016
Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Impact of Oral Health on Interprofessional Collaborative Practice, and is edited by Drs. Linda Kaste and Leslie Halpern. Articles will include: The Barber Pole Might Have Been an Early Sign for Patient-Centered Care: What does IPE/CP/PCC look like now?; Collaborative Practice Models for Chronic Disease Management; Problems and Solutions for Interprofessional Education in North American Dental Schools; Interprofessional Education in Pain Management for Dentists; Interprofessional Collaboration in Improving Oral Health for Special Populations; Interprofessional Collaborative Practice: An Oral Health Paradigm for Women; Interprofessional Collaboration for the Understanding and Elimination of Health Disparities: The Example of LGBTQ; Oral Health and Inter-professional Collaborative Practice: Examples of the TEAM Approach to Geriatric Care; Immunization Care and Dental Practice; Policy Development Fosters Collaborative Practice: The Example of the Minamata Convention on Mercury; Genetics: The Future is Now with Interprofessional Collaboration; Integrating Oral Health and Primary Care: Federal Initiatives to Drive Systems Change, and more!

About the Authors

Leslie Halpern Author

Meharry Medical College, School of Dentistry 1005 DB Todd Jr. Boulevard Nashville, TN 37208

Linda Kaste Author

UIC COD (MC 850) Department of Pediatric Dentistry

