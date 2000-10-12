Impact Behaviour of Fibre-Reinforced Composite Materials and Structures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Impact behaviour of fibre-reinforced composites; Recent developments in impact damage assessment of fibre composites; Modelling impact of composite structures using small specimens; Impact damage – tolerant composite structural design; Damage resistance and tolerance of thick laminated woven roving GFRP plates subjected to low-velocity impact; Elastic impact stress analysis of composite plates and cylinders; Impact behaviour and analysis of CFRP laminated plates; Perforation of FRP laminates and sandwich panels subjected to missile impact; High velocity impact damage to polymer matrix composites.
Description
This study covers impact response, damage tolerance and failure of fibre-reinforced composite materials and structures. Materials development, analysis and prediction of structural behaviour and cost-effective design all have a bearing on the impact response of composites and this book brings together for the first time the most comprehensive and up-to-date research work from leading international experts.
Key Features
- State of the art analysis of impact response, damage tolerance and failure of FRC materials
- Distinguished contributors provide expert analysis of the most recent materials and structures
- Valuable tool for R&D engineers, materials scientists and designers
Readership
R&D engineers, materials scientists and designers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 12th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855738904
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734234
About the Editors
S. R. Reid Editor
S. R. Reid is the Conoco Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST).
G Zhou Editor
Dr Gang Zhou is Lecturer in the Department of Aeronautical and Automotive Engineering at Loughborough University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Loughborough University, UK