Impact Behaviour of Fibre-Reinforced Composite Materials and Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734234, 9781855738904

Impact Behaviour of Fibre-Reinforced Composite Materials and Structures

1st Edition

Editors: S. R. Reid G Zhou
eBook ISBN: 9781855738904
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734234
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 12th October 2000
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

Impact behaviour of fibre-reinforced composites; Recent developments in impact damage assessment of fibre composites; Modelling impact of composite structures using small specimens; Impact damage – tolerant composite structural design; Damage resistance and tolerance of thick laminated woven roving GFRP plates subjected to low-velocity impact; Elastic impact stress analysis of composite plates and cylinders; Impact behaviour and analysis of CFRP laminated plates; Perforation of FRP laminates and sandwich panels subjected to missile impact; High velocity impact damage to polymer matrix composites.

Description

This study covers impact response, damage tolerance and failure of fibre-reinforced composite materials and structures. Materials development, analysis and prediction of structural behaviour and cost-effective design all have a bearing on the impact response of composites and this book brings together for the first time the most comprehensive and up-to-date research work from leading international experts.

Key Features

  • State of the art analysis of impact response, damage tolerance and failure of FRC materials
  • Distinguished contributors provide expert analysis of the most recent materials and structures
  • Valuable tool for R&D engineers, materials scientists and designers

Readership

R&D engineers, materials scientists and designers

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855738904
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855734234

About the Editors

S. R. Reid Editor

S. R. Reid is the Conoco Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST).

G Zhou Editor

Dr Gang Zhou is Lecturer in the Department of Aeronautical and Automotive Engineering at Loughborough University.

Loughborough University, UK

