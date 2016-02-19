Immunotherapy with Intravenous Immunoglobulins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123707253, 9780080984346

Immunotherapy with Intravenous Immunoglobulins

1st Edition

Editors: Paul Imbach
eBook ISBN: 9780080984346
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 504
Description

The use of intravenous human antibodies in the treatment of primary immunodeficiencies is well recognized. However, it is now evident that they also have therapeutic potential for a wide range of other clinical disorders. This book describes the use of human antibodies in the management of secondary (virus-induced) immunodeficiencies, neonatal and perinatal infections, and autoimmunity. Insight into their mechanism of action is also provided.

Readership

Immunologists and clinicians in pediatrics, immunodeficiency, transplantation, infectious disease, and autoimmunity.

Table of Contents

(Section Headings): General Aspects of IVIG. Neonatal Infections. Secondary Immunodeficiencies and Infections. Autoimmune Disorders. New/Prospective Indications. Closing Remarks. Abstracts of Poster Sessions. Index.

About the Editor

Paul Imbach

Affiliations and Expertise

Central Laboratory of the Swiss Red Cross, Blood Transfusion Service, Wankdorfstrasse 10, Bern, Switzerland

