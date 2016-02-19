Immunotherapy with Intravenous Immunoglobulins
1st Edition
Description
The use of intravenous human antibodies in the treatment of primary immunodeficiencies is well recognized. However, it is now evident that they also have therapeutic potential for a wide range of other clinical disorders. This book describes the use of human antibodies in the management of secondary (virus-induced) immunodeficiencies, neonatal and perinatal infections, and autoimmunity. Insight into their mechanism of action is also provided.
Readership
Immunologists and clinicians in pediatrics, immunodeficiency, transplantation, infectious disease, and autoimmunity.
Table of Contents
(Section Headings): General Aspects of IVIG. Neonatal Infections. Secondary Immunodeficiencies and Infections. Autoimmune Disorders. New/Prospective Indications. Closing Remarks. Abstracts of Poster Sessions. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th January 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984346
About the Editor
Paul Imbach
Affiliations and Expertise
Central Laboratory of the Swiss Red Cross, Blood Transfusion Service, Wankdorfstrasse 10, Bern, Switzerland