Immunotherapy of Cancer, Volume 128
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The New Era of Cancer Immunotherapy: Manipulating T-Cell Activity to Overcome Malignancy
Danny N. Khalil, Sadna BudhuhD, Billel Gasmi, Roberta Zappasodi, Daniel Hirschhorn-Cymerman, Tamar Plitt, Olivier De Henau, Dmitriy Zamarin, Rikke B. Holmgaard, Judith T. Murphy, Jedd D. Wolchok and Taha Merghoub
2. Immune Targeting of Tumor Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition Via Brachyury-Based Vaccines
Claudia Palena and Duane H. Hamilton
3. Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells: Critical Cells Driving Immune Suppression in the Tumor Microenvironment
Katherine H. Parker , Daniel W. Beury and Suzanne Ostrand Rosenberg
4. Phagocytes as Corrupted Policemen in Cancer-Related Inflammation
Eduardo Bonavita, Maria Rosaria Galdiero, Sebastien Jaillon and Alberto Mantovani
5. Tumor-Elicited Inflammation and Colorectal Cancer
Kepeng Wang and Michael Karin
6. Therapeutic Lymphoid Organogenesis in the Tumor Microenvironment
Aliyah M. Weinstein and Walter J. Storkus
7. The Tumor Macroenvironment: Cancer-Promoting Networks Beyond Tumor Beds
Melanie R. Rutkowski, Nikolaos Svoronos, Alfredo Perales Puchalt and Jose R. Conejo-Garcia
8. Control of CD8 T-cell Infiltration into Tumors by Vasculature and Microenvironment
J. David Peske, Amber B. Woods, and Victor H. Engelhard
9. Scavenger Receptors: Emerging Roles in Cancer Biology and Immunology
Xiaofei Yu, Chunqing Guo, Paul B. Fisher, John R. Subjeck and Xiang-Yang Wang
Description
Immunotherapy of Cancer provides information on cancer research related to inflammation and immunity, containing outstanding reviews by experts in the field. It is suitable for researchers and students who have an interest in cancer immunobiology.
Key Features
- Provides information on cancer research, including outstanding and original reviews
- Covers the current progress and emerging concepts in cancer inflammation, immunology, and immunotherapy
- Suitable for researchers and students studying, and interested in, the field of immunotherapy for cancer
- Ideal for those studying cancer inflammation, tumor immunology, cancer immunotherapy, dendritic cell, antigen presentation, immune checkpoint, myeloid-derived suppressor cells, macrophages, and tumor environments
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in immunology, genetics, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 28th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128023167
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025543
Reviews
Praise for the Serial
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer
research and the basic underlying sciences." --American Scientist
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews…expertly written, up-to-date, and
well-referenced." --Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." --Doody’s Publishing Reviews
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Paul Fisher Series Volume Editor
Paul B. Fisher, MPh, PhD, FNAI, Professor and Chairman, Department of Human and Molecular Genetics, Director, VCU Institute of Molecular Medicine Thelma Newmeyer Corman Chair in Cancer Research in the VCU Massey Cancer Center, VCU, School of Medicine, Richmond, VA, and Emeritus Professor, Columbia University, College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, NY. Dr. Fisher is among the top 10% of NIH funded investigators over the past 35-years, published approximately 600 papers and reviews, and has 55 issued patents. He pioneered novel gene/discovery approaches (subtraction hybridization), developed innovative therapeutic approaches (Cancer Terminator Viruses), presented numerous named and distinguished lectures, founded several start-up companies, was Virginia Outstanding Scientist of 2014 and elected to the National Academy of Inventors in 2018. Dr. Fisher is a prominent nationally and internationally recognized cancer research scientist focusing on understanding the molecular and biochemical basis of cancer development and progression to metastasis and using this garnered information to develop innovative approaches for diagnosing and treating cancer. He discovered and patented novel genes and gene promoters relevant to cancer growth control, differentiation and apoptosis. His discoveries include the first cloning of p21 (CDK inhibitor), human polynucleotide phosphorylase, mda-9/syntenin (a pro-metastatic gene), mda-5 and mda-7/IL-24, which has shown promising clinical activity in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with advanced cancers. Dr. Fisher alsohas a documented track record as a successful seasoned entrepreneur. He was Founder and Director of GenQuest Incorporated, a functional genomics company, which merged with Corixa Corporation in 1998, traded on NASDAQ and was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline in 2006. He discovered the cancer-specific PEG-Prom, which is the core technology of Cancer Targeting Systems (CTS, Inc.), a Virginia/Maryland-based company (at Johns Hopkins Medical Center) focusing on imaging and therapy (“theranostics”) of metastatic cancer (2014) by Drs. Fisher and Martin G. Pomper. He co-founded InVaMet Therapeutics (IVMT) and InterLeukin Combinatorial Therapies (ILCT) with Dr. Webster K. Cavenee (UCSD) (2017/2018).
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Molecular Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, VA, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Xiang-Yang Wang Serial Volume Editor
Professor, Dept of Human & Molecular Genetics, Virginia Commonwealth University, USA; Associate Director, VCU Institute of Molecular Medicine, Virginia, USA. The Wang laboratory has a long-standing interest in understanding stress response and stress sensing molecules in regulation of inflammation, host immunity, and the pathogenesis of diseases, including cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Molecular Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, USA