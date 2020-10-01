Immunotherapy in Resistant Cancer: From the Lab Bench Work to Its Clinical Perspectives provides high level knowledge on detailed mechanisms of actions and biological interactions of different immune drugs, with the aim to offer researchers and clinicians cutting edge therapies to overcome drug resistance. It explains the latest immunotherapies for different types of cancer and allows to carry out research projects or alternatives for the drug development by pharmaceutical industries in order to facilitate more precise treatments. The book discusses topics such the relation between immunotherapy and macrophages, immune checkpoints in different types of cancer, immune cocktails in solid tumors, and immune-phenotyping. Additionally, it presents basic and clinical data on immunoresistance, and on glycosylation.

This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, medical doctors, clinicians and several members of biomedical field who need to understand the mechanisms to fight cancer resistance to immunotherapy.