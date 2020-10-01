Immunotherapy in Resistant Cancer: From the Lab Bench Work to Its Clinical Perspectives
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to immunotherapy: History of immune therapy in cancer
2. Infiltrating immune mass in cancer: what is beyond about T lymphocytes
3. Immunotherapy and macrophages
4. Immune checkpoints in different types of cancer: Where and when
5. Immune cocktails in solid tumors
6. Immunotherapy as adjuvant modality
7. Immuno-phenotyping as a diagnosis in cancer: Is it useful in pathology?
8. Immunoresistance: Basic and clinical data
9. Glycosylation: Implications for resistance to immune therapy
Description
Immunotherapy in Resistant Cancer: From the Lab Bench Work to Its Clinical Perspectives provides high level knowledge on detailed mechanisms of actions and biological interactions of different immune drugs, with the aim to offer researchers and clinicians cutting edge therapies to overcome drug resistance. It explains the latest immunotherapies for different types of cancer and allows to carry out research projects or alternatives for the drug development by pharmaceutical industries in order to facilitate more precise treatments. The book discusses topics such the relation between immunotherapy and macrophages, immune checkpoints in different types of cancer, immune cocktails in solid tumors, and immune-phenotyping. Additionally, it presents basic and clinical data on immunoresistance, and on glycosylation.
This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, medical doctors, clinicians and several members of biomedical field who need to understand the mechanisms to fight cancer resistance to immunotherapy.
Key Features
- Provides basic and clinical evidence based on molecular interactions and clinical studies to address the risks and benefits of cancer immunotherapy
- Presents the results of new immunotherapy trials to discuss the state of the art in different types of cancer
- Discusses targeted therapies approved by FDA and therapies used in basic studies with clinical potential
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128220283
About the Editors
Jorge Montor
Dr. Jorge Morales-Montor is the head of the Department of Neuroinmunoendocrinology at UNAM. In addition, at the moment he is the Editor in Chief of the journal Advances in Neuroimmune Biology. His laboratory has been interested in translational research and novel therapeutics in cancer, and other chronic degenerative diseases. He has expertise in leadership and training. Lately, he is focused on the immune alteration by endocrine disruptors in breast cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair and head of Department of Neuroinmunoendocrinology, Institute of Biomedical Research, National Autonomous University of Mexico, (UNAM)
Mariana Mendoza
Dr. Mariana Segovia Mendoza has extensive expertise in the subject of breast cancer and hormones. She also has collaborated with international groups. At the moment, she collaborates in the working lab group of Dr. Morales researching the infiltrating immune cells and their alterations by endocrine disruptor compounds in patients with breast cancer. Recently, she has published an article on this topic to expand the information as well as to accurately address different therapeutic options in an immuno-dependent manner.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-doctoral Collaborator, Department of Neuroinmunoendocrinology, Institute of Biomedical Research, National Autonomous University of Mexico, (UNAM)