Immunotherapy in Clinical Medicine, An Issue of Medical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455750641, 9781455750580

Immunotherapy in Clinical Medicine, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 96-3

1st Edition

Authors: Nancy Khardori Romesh Khardori
eBook ISBN: 9781455750580
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455750641
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd July 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics covers the latest updates in immunotherapeutics by the world-leading experts on the topic. Immunotherapuetic treatments are discussed in infectious diseases, rheumatologic and neurologic disorders, renal diseases, diabetes and more. Emerging immunotherapies are also covered in depth.

About the Authors

Nancy Khardori Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Eastern Virginia Medical School

Romesh Khardori Author

