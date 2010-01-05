Immunotherapy, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 21-1
1st Edition
Description
For this issue, Dr. Michael Lim of Johns Hopkins and Dr. Isaac Yang of UCSF team up to deliver a packed issue on the latest developments in Immunotherapy. The issue covers hot topics such as immunostimulants, Passive Antibody Mediated Immunotherapy, Clinical Applications of A Peptide Based Vaccine, Challenges for Clinical Design of Immunotherapy Trials, The EGFRv3 Peptide Vaccine, Stem Cell Therapy and Dendritic Cell Vaccines, Dendritic Glioma Fusion Vaccine, Adoptive Cellular Immunotherapy, Virus Mediated Immunotherapy, and so much more.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 5th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455700455
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437718393
About the Authors
Isaac Yang Author
Dr. Yang is an Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at UCLA. He has been awarded the AANS Tumor Investigator Award and the Exceptional Physician Award. Dr. Yang is a nationally recognized leader in neurosurgery and brain tumors, serving on both executive committees and editorial boards. He has published more than 100 publications, and has authored multiple book chapters and several textbooks, including a Service Minded Physician.
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, UCLA Department of Neurosurgery, Associate Professor, Director of Medical Student Education, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, California, USA
Michael Lim Author
Michael J Lim, MD, Co-Diretor do Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director da Divisão de Cardiologia, Professor de Medicina Interna, Jack Ford Shelby Professor Endowed em Cardiologia, Diretor, cateterismo cardíaco laboratório, Diretor, Doenças Cardiovasculares e Interventional Doenças cardiovasculares Fellowship Programas, escola de Medicina da Universidade de Saint Louis, St. Louis, Missouri
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-Director, Center for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director, Division of Cardiology, Professor of Internal Medicine, Jack Ford Shelby Endowed Professor in Cardiology, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Director, Cardiovascular Diseases and Interventional Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship Programs, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri