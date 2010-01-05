Immunotherapy, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718393, 9781455700455

Immunotherapy, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 21-1

1st Edition

Authors: Isaac Yang Michael Lim
eBook ISBN: 9781455700455
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718393
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th January 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

For this issue, Dr. Michael Lim of Johns Hopkins and Dr. Isaac Yang of UCSF team up to deliver a packed issue on the latest developments in Immunotherapy.  The issue covers hot topics such as immunostimulants, Passive Antibody Mediated Immunotherapy, Clinical Applications of A Peptide Based Vaccine, Challenges for Clinical Design of Immunotherapy Trials, The EGFRv3 Peptide Vaccine, Stem Cell Therapy and Dendritic Cell Vaccines, Dendritic Glioma Fusion Vaccine, Adoptive Cellular Immunotherapy, Virus Mediated Immunotherapy, and so much more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700455
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718393

About the Authors

Isaac Yang Author

Dr. Yang is an Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at UCLA. He has been awarded the AANS Tumor Investigator Award and the Exceptional Physician Award. Dr. Yang is a nationally recognized leader in neurosurgery and brain tumors, serving on both executive committees and editorial boards. He has published more than 100 publications, and has authored multiple book chapters and several textbooks, including a Service Minded Physician.

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, UCLA Department of Neurosurgery, Associate Professor, Director of Medical Student Education, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, California, USA

Michael Lim Author

Michael J Lim, MD, Co-Diretor do Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director da Divisão de Cardiologia, Professor de Medicina Interna, Jack Ford Shelby Professor Endowed em Cardiologia, Diretor, cateterismo cardíaco laboratório, Diretor, Doenças Cardiovasculares e Interventional Doenças cardiovasculares Fellowship Programas, escola de Medicina da Universidade de Saint Louis, St. Louis, Missouri

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-Director, Center for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director, Division of Cardiology, Professor of Internal Medicine, Jack Ford Shelby Endowed Professor in Cardiology, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Director, Cardiovascular Diseases and Interventional Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship Programs, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.