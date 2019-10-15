Immunotherapies for Allergic Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323544276

Immunotherapies for Allergic Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Linda Cox
Paperback ISBN: 9780323544276
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th October 2019
Page Count: 350
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of the use of current and novel immunotherapies for use in the management and treatment of allergic reactions and diseases. This concise resource by Dr. Linda Cox covers the full range of allergic disease, including aeroallergens, asthma, food allergies, atopic dermatitis, and stinging insects. With essential coverage of allergen immunotherapies in addition to key topics on emerging allergen-associated immunomodulators, this succinct, comprehensive reference consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into a single convenient resource.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Background

1. History of Allergen Immunotherapy

2. Definition of an Allergen

3. Allergen Standardization and Manufacturing

Section 2: Allergic Diseases

4. Allergic Respiratory Diseases: Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis

5. Atopic Dermatitis

6. Food Allergy

7. Stinging Insects

Section 3: Mechanisms of Allergen Immunotherapy

8. Subcutaneous Immunotherapy: Aeroallergen

9. Sublingual Immunotherapy: Aeroallergen and Venom

10. Food Tolerance, Allergy, and Allergen Unresponsiveness

11. Clinical Markers to AIT Response

12. Biologics for COPD

13. Role of Biologics in Pediatric Asthma

Section 4: Allergen Immunotherapy (AIT) and Allergen Immunomodluatory (AIM) Therapies

14. Breakthroughs in Subcutaneous Immunotherapy

15. Breakthroughs in Sublingual Immunotherapy

16. Food Immunotherapy

17. Adherence and Pharmacoeconomics

Section 5: AIT and Immunomodulatories in Investigation

18. Alternative Immunotherapy Routes

19. Modified Allergens: Peptides, Fragments, and Recombinant Allergens

Section 6: Allergen Immunomodulatories

20. Overview of Immunomodulatories

21. Anti IGE

22. Anti IL5

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323544276

About the Editor

Linda Cox

Affiliations and Expertise

Allergy and Asthma Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at University of Miami School of Medicine and Nova Southeastern University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Miami, Florida

