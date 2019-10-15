Immunotherapies for Allergic Disease
1st Edition
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the use of current and novel immunotherapies for use in the management and treatment of allergic reactions and diseases. This concise resource by Dr. Linda Cox covers the full range of allergic disease, including aeroallergens, asthma, food allergies, atopic dermatitis, and stinging insects. With essential coverage of allergen immunotherapies in addition to key topics on emerging allergen-associated immunomodulators, this succinct, comprehensive reference consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into a single convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Background
1. History of Allergen Immunotherapy
2. Definition of an Allergen
3. Allergen Standardization and Manufacturing
Section 2: Allergic Diseases
4. Allergic Respiratory Diseases: Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis
5. Atopic Dermatitis
6. Food Allergy
7. Stinging Insects
Section 3: Mechanisms of Allergen Immunotherapy
8. Subcutaneous Immunotherapy: Aeroallergen
9. Sublingual Immunotherapy: Aeroallergen and Venom
10. Food Tolerance, Allergy, and Allergen Unresponsiveness
11. Clinical Markers to AIT Response
12. Biologics for COPD
13. Role of Biologics in Pediatric Asthma
Section 4: Allergen Immunotherapy (AIT) and Allergen Immunomodluatory (AIM) Therapies
14. Breakthroughs in Subcutaneous Immunotherapy
15. Breakthroughs in Sublingual Immunotherapy
16. Food Immunotherapy
17. Adherence and Pharmacoeconomics
Section 5: AIT and Immunomodulatories in Investigation
18. Alternative Immunotherapy Routes
19. Modified Allergens: Peptides, Fragments, and Recombinant Allergens
Section 6: Allergen Immunomodulatories
20. Overview of Immunomodulatories
21. Anti IGE
22. Anti IL5
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 15th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323544276
About the Editor
Linda Cox
Affiliations and Expertise
Allergy and Asthma Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at University of Miami School of Medicine and Nova Southeastern University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Miami, Florida