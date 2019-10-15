Immunotherapies for Allergic Disease

Get a quick, expert overview of the use of current and novel immunotherapies for use in the management and treatment of allergic reactions and diseases. This concise resource by Dr. Linda Cox covers the full range of allergic disease, including aeroallergens, asthma, food allergies, atopic dermatitis, and stinging insects. With essential coverage of allergen immunotherapies in addition to key topics on emerging allergen-associated immunomodulators, this succinct, comprehensive reference consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into a single convenient resource.