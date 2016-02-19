Immunopharmacology is the 11th volume of the proceedings of the Third International Pharmacological Meeting held at Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 26, 1966. The volume covers papers that deal with immunoglobulins responsible for hypersensitivity reactions and with the mechanisms of these reactions; pharmacological mediators of immediate and delayed hypersensitivity; Arthus reactions; and soluble factors released by the action of antigen on sensitized lymphocytes. The book concludes with a single paper on the subject of penicillin allergy. Immunologists and pharmacologists will find the volume invaluable.

I. Immunoglobulins and Mechanisms

Properties of Immunoglobulins which Mediate the Release of Vasoactive Amines in Experimental Animals

The Mechanism of Passive Sensitization in PCA and RPCA in Guinea Pigs

Molecular Bases for Biologic Activities of Antigen-Antibody Complexes and Aggregated γ-Globulin

Interaction of Antibody with Guinea Pig Lung In Vitro

Mechanism of the Anaphylactic Reaction

II. Mediators

The Probable Role of Known Mediators in Hypersensitivity Reactions

Mode of Binding, Release and Uptake of Histamine in Isolated Mast Cell Granules

Role of Anaphylatoxin and of Bradykinin in Passive Cutaneous Anaphylaxis against Heterologous Precipitating Antibody in the Rat

A Permeability Factor in the Vascular Arthus Reaction

Mediators in Delayed Hypersensitivity

Transfert In Vitro de l'Hypersensibilité Retardée par un Facteur Cellulaire Diffusible

Delayed Hypersensitivity In Vitro

The Role of Complement in the Attraction of Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes to Immune Reactants

III. Drug Allergy

Immunochemical Mechanisms of Drug Allergy

