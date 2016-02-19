Immunopharmacology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Third International Pharmacological Meeting July 24–30, 1966
Editors: H. O. Schild M. Rocha E Silva
eBook ISBN: 9781483150420
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Description
Immunopharmacology is the 11th volume of the proceedings of the Third International Pharmacological Meeting held at Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 26, 1966. The volume covers papers that deal with immunoglobulins responsible for hypersensitivity reactions and with the mechanisms of these reactions; pharmacological mediators of immediate and delayed hypersensitivity; Arthus reactions; and soluble factors released by the action of antigen on sensitized lymphocytes. The book concludes with a single paper on the subject of penicillin allergy. Immunologists and pharmacologists will find the volume invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Authors
Preface
I. Immunoglobulins and Mechanisms
Properties of Immunoglobulins which Mediate the Release of Vasoactive Amines in Experimental Animals
Discussion
The Mechanism of Passive Sensitization in PCA and RPCA in Guinea Pigs
Discussion
Molecular Bases for Biologic Activities of Antigen-Antibody Complexes and Aggregated γ-Globulin
Interaction of Antibody with Guinea Pig Lung In Vitro
Mechanism of the Anaphylactic Reaction
Discussion
II. Mediators
The Probable Role of Known Mediators in Hypersensitivity Reactions
Discussion
Mode of Binding, Release and Uptake of Histamine in Isolated Mast Cell Granules
Discussion
Role of Anaphylatoxin and of Bradykinin in Passive Cutaneous Anaphylaxis against Heterologous Precipitating Antibody in the Rat
A Permeability Factor in the Vascular Arthus Reaction
Mediators in Delayed Hypersensitivity
Transfert In Vitro de l'Hypersensibilité Retardée par un Facteur Cellulaire Diffusible
Discussion
Delayed Hypersensitivity In Vitro
Discussion
The Role of Complement in the Attraction of Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes to Immune Reactants
III. Drug Allergy
Immunochemical Mechanisms of Drug Allergy
Index
Details
About the Editor
H. O. Schild
M. Rocha E Silva
