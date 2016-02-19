This volume sets out to consider a range of cardiac diseases for which drugs may play a therapeutic role by virtue of their effects on aspects of the immune system. The book reviews diseases of the heart which may involve an immunopharmacological component, and methods and techniques for the study of physiological and biochemical functions in the heart. An important focus is the immunopharmacology of the coronary vascular endothelium and the role of cellular and biochemical components of the immune system in the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis. The content also includes a review of the use of immunologically relevant agents in the setting of cardiac transplantation from aclinical perspective. Immunotherapy has a definite role to play in cardiology to a greater or lesser extent than other forms of intervention, depending on the type of cardiac disease. Immunopharmacology of the Heart aims to identify and clarify this role and points to potential developments of the future. Immunopharmacology of the Heart is a volume for the SYSTEMS theme of The Handbook of Pharmacology. In common with all other volumes it contains standardized illustrations and terms/abbreviations (glossaries of illustrations and terms published at the back of the volume). Other topics covered include: Leukocytes and their role in ischaemic heart disease. Complement activation. Sudden cardiac death. The stunned myocardium and reperfusion injury.