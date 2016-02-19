Immunopharmacology of the Heart - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122002458, 9780080917566

Immunopharmacology of the Heart

1st Edition

Series Editors: Clive Page
Series Volume Editors: Michael Curtis
eBook ISBN: 9780080917566
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122002458
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st October 1993
Page Count: 162
Institutional Subscription

Table of Contents

Diseases of the Heart: overview and identification of possible targets for immunopharmacological intervention. Models for evaluation of cardiac function. Immunopharmacology of the coronary vascular endothelium. The role of leukocytes in ischaemic heart disease. Complement activation in cardiac disease. Prevention of sudden cardiac death by immunopharmacological intervention. Inflammatory mediators and the stunned myocardium. Immunotherapy and reperfusion injury in the heart. Immunopharmacology of heart transplantation.

Description

This volume sets out to consider a range of cardiac diseases for which drugs may play a therapeutic role by virtue of their effects on aspects of the immune system. The book reviews diseases of the heart which may involve an immunopharmacological component, and methods and techniques for the study of physiological and biochemical functions in the heart. An important focus is the immunopharmacology of the coronary vascular endothelium and the role of cellular and biochemical components of the immune system in the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis. The content also includes a review of the use of immunologically relevant agents in the setting of cardiac transplantation from aclinical perspective. Immunotherapy has a definite role to play in cardiology to a greater or lesser extent than other forms of intervention, depending on the type of cardiac disease. Immunopharmacology of the Heart aims to identify and clarify this role and points to potential developments of the future. Immunopharmacology of the Heart is a volume for the SYSTEMS theme of The Handbook of Pharmacology. In common with all other volumes it contains standardized illustrations and terms/abbreviations (glossaries of illustrations and terms published at the back of the volume). Other topics covered include: Leukocytes and their role in ischaemic heart disease. Complement activation. Sudden cardiac death. The stunned myocardium and reperfusion injury.

About the Series Editors

Clive Page Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, U.K.

About the Series Volume Editors

Michael Curtis Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College, London, U.K.

