Immunopharmacology of Respiratory System
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Macrophages and Dendritic Cell Populations in the Respiratory Tract. The Role of T Lymphocytes in Mucosal Protection and Injury. The Regulation of Immunoglobulin-E Synthesis. Mast Cells and Basophils: Their Role in Initiating and Maintaining Inflammatory Responses. Eosinophils: Effector Leukocytes of Allergic Inflammatory Responses. Cytokine Regulation of Chronic Inflammation in Asthma. Neural Networks in the Lung. The Microvasculature as a Participant in Inflammation. Regulation of Airway Smooth Muscle. The Airway Epithelium: The Origin and Target of Inflammatory Airways Disease and Injury. Transition Between Inflammation and Fibrosis in the Lung. The Cell Biology of the Resolution of Inflammation.
Immunopharmacology represents the boundary between the immune system and chemical mediators of the inflammatory and neuroendocrine responses. The subject as applied to the respiratory system embraces most of the common non-malignant lung diseases of which asthma and allied disorders are the most prevalent. An understanding of the underlying mechanisms of the disorders provides rationale for prevention and drug treatment as well as creating opportunities for novel drug development. Immunopharmacology of Respiratory System embraces all of these principles and should enable the reader to become rapidly updated in an area of medical importance.
- Focuses on aspects of disease pathogenesis that are common to a variety of lung disorders
- Includes coverage of the mechanisms of asthma - origin, progression, and novel therapeutic interventions
- This volume is another in the "Systems" section of the Handbook of Immunopharmacology
- No. of pages:
- 265
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 18th October 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534558
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123523259
Clive Page Series Editor
King's College London, U.K.
Stephen Holgate Editor
Stephen T. Holgate is a Clinical Professor of Immunopharmacology at Southampton General Hospital.
Southampton General Hospital, U.K.