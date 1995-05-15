Immunopharmacology of Free Radical Species - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121035204, 9780080534541

Immunopharmacology of Free Radical Species

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: David Blake Paul Winyard
Series Editors: Clive Page
eBook ISBN: 9780080534541
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th May 1995
Page Count: 301
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
91.95
78.16
69.95
59.46
55.99
47.59
91.95
78.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

M. Grootveld and C.J. Rhodes, Methods for the Detection and Measurement of Reactive Radical Species in vivo and in Vitro.

V.M. Darley-Usmar, R.P. Mason, W. Chamulitrat, N. Hogg, and B. Kalyanaraman, Lipid Peroxidation and Cardiovascular Disease.

C. Rice-Evans, Free Radicals and Antioxidants in Atherosclerosis.

M.J. Shattock and P.S. Haddock, Oxidant Stress and the Heart: Modulation of Ion Transport Mechanisms during Ischaemia and Reperfusion.

J.A. Clemens and J.A. Panetta, Free Radicals in Central Nervous System Diseases.

C.J. Green, Renal Transplantation and Ischaemia-Reperfusion Injury.

M.L. Kus, K. Fairburn, D.R. Blake, and P.G. Winyard, A Vascular Basis for Free Radical Involvement in Inflammatory Joint Disease.

C.J. Morris, C.W. Trenam, and J.R. Earl, Reactive Oxygen Species in Skin Inflammation.

M. Goss-Sampson, A.J. Vivian, and F.J. Kelly, Free Radicals, Inflammation, and Eye Diseases.

N.J. Simmonds, Free Radicals in Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Disease.

M.J. Jackson, A. McArdle, and S. OFarrell, Free Radicals, Muscle Fatigue, and Damage.

A.J. Sinclair and J. Lunec, Free Radicals, Oxidative Stress, and Diabetes Mellitus.

O.I. Aruoma and B. Halliwell, DNA Damage by Free Radicals: Carcinogenic Implications.

M. Yeadon, Free Radicals in Lung Inflammation and Environmental Exposure to Pollutants.

K.H. Cheeseman, Free Radicals and Liver Injury.

P.H. Evans, The Conioses: Organotypic Inflammatory Oxidative Responses to Environmental Particulate Pollutants.

J.A. Panetta and J.M. McCall, Reactive Oxygen: Recent Therapeutic Intervention Strategies. Glossary. Subject Index.

Description

Free radicals have been implicated in a entire host of different human disease states, which suggests that although they may not have a pivotal causal role, they are involved in the perpetuation of disease. In recentyears, it has become evident that although free radicals most certainly do have this role in perpetuating inflammatory reactions, they have perhaps a far more important role in acting as second messenger systems to maintain normal cell function. It is theperturbations of these reactions which pose the most intriguing therapeutic challenges. This volume deals with various basic mechanisms of free radical processes and injury. The emphasis in each case is on potential therapeutic strategies developing fromthis new knowledge.

Readership

Research level pharmacologists and degree level teachers in this area.

Details

No. of pages:
301
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080534541

Reviews

@qu:"The chapters are quite readable and are richly referenced, serving well as points of entry to the literature in their respective areas... In summary, this volume provides views of free radical pathology that should be especially useful to pharmacologists, physiologists, and physicians." @source:--IMMUNOLOGY TODAY @qu:"Blake and Winyard can be content with and congratulated for having put together a high quality book on free radical species in medicine." @source:--CHEMISTRY AND BIOLOGY @qu:"The publication style allows a great deal of information to be compacted into the book, and at the same time produces a clear, and pleasing format for reading and reference. The book is excellent value and is highly recommended by the reviewer." @source:--John M.C. Gutteridge in FREE RADICAL RESEARCH

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

David Blake Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The London Hospital Medical College, University of London, U.K.

Paul Winyard Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The London Hospital Medical College, University of London, U.K.

About the Series Editors

Clive Page Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.