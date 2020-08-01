Immunopathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128215883

Immunopathology, Volume 107

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Carr Marilyn Roossinck
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128215883
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 258
Contributions from
Vitantonio Pantaleo
Tetsuro Okuno
Hélène Sanfaçon
Peter Nagy
Christine Herden
Jonathan Miner
Paul Tomas
Marta Wayne
Mark Heise
Maria Dahle

Description

Immunopathology, Volume 107 in the Advances in Virus Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Virus Research series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on Immunopathology

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of  Immunopathology

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Carr Serial Volume Editor

John P. Carr is at University of Cambridge, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cambridge, UK

Marilyn Roossinck Serial Volume Editor

Prof. Marilyn J. Roossinck works at the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania, U.S.A

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA

