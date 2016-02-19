Monographs on Endocrinology, Volume 6: Immunopathology of Insulin provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of immunopathology of insulin. This book covers a variety of topics, including cell mediated immunity, biological effects of insulin, insulin allergy, insulin immunology, and humoral insulin antibodies.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the causal relationship between delayed hypersensitivity and antibody production. This text then explains the molecular localization of the most important immunologic components of the insulin molecule. Other chapters consider the clinical observation of allergic reactions of insulin antibodies in the tissue and the in vitro method of standard serology. This book discusses as well methods used for demonstration of insulin antibodies in humans and experimental animals. The final chapter deals with the investigations concerned with the various kinds of immune reactions, which follow the injection of insulin.

This book is a valuable resource for endocrinologists, immunologists, and diabetologists.