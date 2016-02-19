Immunopathology of Insulin
1st Edition
Clinical and Experimental Studies
Description
Monographs on Endocrinology, Volume 6: Immunopathology of Insulin provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of immunopathology of insulin. This book covers a variety of topics, including cell mediated immunity, biological effects of insulin, insulin allergy, insulin immunology, and humoral insulin antibodies.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the causal relationship between delayed hypersensitivity and antibody production. This text then explains the molecular localization of the most important immunologic components of the insulin molecule. Other chapters consider the clinical observation of allergic reactions of insulin antibodies in the tissue and the in vitro method of standard serology. This book discusses as well methods used for demonstration of insulin antibodies in humans and experimental animals. The final chapter deals with the investigations concerned with the various kinds of immune reactions, which follow the injection of insulin.
This book is a valuable resource for endocrinologists, immunologists, and diabetologists.
Table of Contents
A. Introduction
B. Brief Review of the Immunology of Insulin
I. Antigenicity of Insulin
II. Humoral Antibodies Against Insulin and their Demonstration
1. Immunological Reactions and Serologic Methods
2. Neutralization of the Biological Effect of Insulin
3. Binding of 131Iodine-Labelled Insulin
4. The Types of Insulin Antibodies
III. Cell Mediated Immunity Against Insulin
1. Some General Aspects of Cell Mediated Immunity
2. Previous Immunocytological Studies
IV. The Clinical Symptoms of the Immune Response to Insulin
1. Insulin Allergy
2. Insulin Resistance
V. Proinsulin and Newer Concepts in Insulin Immunology
C. Investigations of Insulin Allergy in Diabetes
I. Investigations of Delayed Insulin Allergy
1. Introductory Remarks
2. Cytological Investigations
3. The Intracutaneous Skin Test
4. Histological and Immunofluorescent Studies in Skin Biopsies
5. Investigations of Humoral Insulin Antibodies
6. Results
7. Discussion
8. Summary and Recommended Therapeutic Measures
II. Investigations of Immediate Allergy to Insulin
III. Coexistence of Insulin Allergy and Insulin Resistance
D. Investigations of the Delayed Immune Reaction and Formation of Antibody to Insulin in Experimental Animals
I. Investigations of the Delayed Immune Reaction to Insulin in Guinea Pigs
1. Material and Methods
2. Results
3. Discussion
4. Summary
II. Investigations of the Production of Humoral Antibodies
1. Material and Methods
2. Results
3. Discussion
4. Summary
E. Appendix: Studies of Insulin-Immunized Sheep
I. Statement of Purpose
II. Results
III. Discussion
IV. Summary
F. General Summary
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162188