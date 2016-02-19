Immunopathology of Insulin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433103103, 9781483162188

Immunopathology of Insulin

1st Edition

Clinical and Experimental Studies

Authors: K. Federlin
Editors: F. Gross A. Labhart T. Mann
eBook ISBN: 9781483162188
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Monographs on Endocrinology, Volume 6: Immunopathology of Insulin provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of immunopathology of insulin. This book covers a variety of topics, including cell mediated immunity, biological effects of insulin, insulin allergy, insulin immunology, and humoral insulin antibodies.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the causal relationship between delayed hypersensitivity and antibody production. This text then explains the molecular localization of the most important immunologic components of the insulin molecule. Other chapters consider the clinical observation of allergic reactions of insulin antibodies in the tissue and the in vitro method of standard serology. This book discusses as well methods used for demonstration of insulin antibodies in humans and experimental animals. The final chapter deals with the investigations concerned with the various kinds of immune reactions, which follow the injection of insulin.

This book is a valuable resource for endocrinologists, immunologists, and diabetologists.

Table of Contents


A. Introduction

B. Brief Review of the Immunology of Insulin

I. Antigenicity of Insulin

II. Humoral Antibodies Against Insulin and their Demonstration

1. Immunological Reactions and Serologic Methods

2. Neutralization of the Biological Effect of Insulin

3. Binding of 131Iodine-Labelled Insulin

4. The Types of Insulin Antibodies

III. Cell Mediated Immunity Against Insulin

1. Some General Aspects of Cell Mediated Immunity

2. Previous Immunocytological Studies

IV. The Clinical Symptoms of the Immune Response to Insulin

1. Insulin Allergy

2. Insulin Resistance

V. Proinsulin and Newer Concepts in Insulin Immunology

C. Investigations of Insulin Allergy in Diabetes

I. Investigations of Delayed Insulin Allergy

1. Introductory Remarks

2. Cytological Investigations

3. The Intracutaneous Skin Test

4. Histological and Immunofluorescent Studies in Skin Biopsies

5. Investigations of Humoral Insulin Antibodies

6. Results

7. Discussion

8. Summary and Recommended Therapeutic Measures

II. Investigations of Immediate Allergy to Insulin

III. Coexistence of Insulin Allergy and Insulin Resistance

D. Investigations of the Delayed Immune Reaction and Formation of Antibody to Insulin in Experimental Animals

I. Investigations of the Delayed Immune Reaction to Insulin in Guinea Pigs

1. Material and Methods

2. Results

3. Discussion

4. Summary

II. Investigations of the Production of Humoral Antibodies

1. Material and Methods

2. Results

3. Discussion

4. Summary

E. Appendix: Studies of Insulin-Immunized Sheep

I. Statement of Purpose

II. Results

III. Discussion

IV. Summary

F. General Summary

References

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162188

About the Author

K. Federlin

About the Editor

F. Gross

A. Labhart

T. Mann

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.