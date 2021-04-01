Immunopathology of Celiac Disease, Volume 359
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Omics of Celiac Disease
Nora Fernandez-Jimenez
2. Implication of HLA genes in Celiac Disease
Conchita Nuñez
3. Macrophages & Dendritic Cells in Celiac Disease
Eduardo Arranz
4. Tight junction disruption in the development of celiac disease
Amaia Jauregi-Miguel
5. Implication of epithelial cell dysfunction in CeD
Celia Escudero-Hernández
6. Involvement of p31-p43 gluten peptide in the celiac disease related immune/inflammatory response
Fernando Chirdo
7. The biology of refractory celiac disease
Govind Bhagat
8. Involvement of lncRNAs in Celiac disease pathogenesis
Ainara Castellanos-Rubio
Description
Immunopathology of Celiac Disease volume is composed of extensive reviews about novel and widely studied aspects of celiac disease pathogenesis. Topics covered in this volume include among others; genetics of celiac disease at both HLA and whole genome level, alterations of the celiac intestinal epithelium, the involvement of gluten peptides and the implication of long noncoding RNAs in disease development. This volume counts with the collaboration of celiac disease experts from different fields of study which makes this a multidisciplinary focused volume within celiac disease research.
Key Features
- Provides up to date and extensive reviews of different aspects of celiac disease pathogenesis
- It includes original figures which help understand the complex pathways involved in the disease
- It covers research on different aspects of the disease which involves the introduction to a wide range of technologies
Readership
Clinical gastroenterologist interested in the molecular aspects of celiac disease pathogenesis. Molecular biologists studying the development of inflammatory intestinal diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 277
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323853118
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology with the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, NY, USA), Honorary Assistant Professor Adjunct with the Department of Dermatology of the Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, CT, USA), Honorary Associate Professor with the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France), and Faculty Member with the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Biotechnology of the University of Ferrara (Ferrara, Italy) and the Graduate School of Pharmacological Sciences of the University of Padova (Padova, Italy). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), Co-chair of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Immunogenic Cell Death Working Group, and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 400 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013), and he was nominated Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate Analytics (formerly, Thomson Reuter) in 2016 and 2018. Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease. Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA
About the Serial Volume Editor
Ainara Castellanos
Ainara Castellanos-Rubio obtained her PhD on Genetics from the University of the Basque Country (Spain) in 2010. During her PhD she studied gene expression alterations and genetic polymorphisms associated to Celiac Disease. She did a short term research stay in the University of Tampere (Finland) under the supervision of Dr Marku Makki and Dr Katri Lindfors where she used three dimensional cell cultures to describe different pathways involved in Celiac Disease development. On 2011 she joined the Laboratory of Dr Sankar Ghosh in Columbia University (NY, USA) where she carried out her postdoctoral studies. During her postdoctoral training, she studied the implication of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) in the immune and inflammatory response and she discovered and functionally characterized a novel lncRNA involved in the susceptibility to Celiac Disease. Since 2017 she is an Ikerbasque Researcher in the University of the Basque Country, where she leads her own group. She is interested in the involvement of noncoding RNAs in the pathogenesis of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and studies the influence of disease associated SNPs in the functional disturbance of these RNAs. More recently, she has become interested on the epitranscriptomic alterations involved in different aspects of RNA regulation and her group studies how SNPs and environmental factors can alter these epitranscriptomic signals influencing the inflammatory response that finally evolves in disease development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ikerbasque Researcher, University of the Basque Country
