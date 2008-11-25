Immunopathogenesis of Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, Volume 100
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
Hugh McDevitt and Emil R. Unanue
Harald von Boehmer and Elmar Jaeckel
Lucienne Chatenoud
Ake Lernmark
Dianne Mathis
- CD8+ T cells in Type 1 Diabetes
Pere Santamaria
- Dysregulation of T cell Peripheral Tolerance in Type 1 Diabetes
Roland Tisch
- Genetic Basis for Protection from Type 1 Diabetes
Linda Wicker
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology.
This thematic volume focuses on the immunopathogenesis of type 1 diabetes mellitus. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in this field, it provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 25th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921730
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743268
Reviews
"The series which all immunologists need."--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL "Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." --SCIENCE "Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." --JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS
About the Editors
Frederick Alt Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA