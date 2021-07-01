Immunomodulatory Biomaterials
1st Edition
Regulating the Immune Response with Biomaterials to Affect Clinical Outcome
Table of Contents
1. Rationale/Premise of the textbook
2. Historical Perspective - including context of "inert" biomaterials vs. immunomodulatory biomaterials
3. Background/Review of Immune Response to Biomaterials
4. Identification of pro-inflammatory vs. anti-inflammatory pro-repair immune cell phenotypes
5. Biomaterial Encapsulation vs. Integration (Which is preferred? And can this be regulated?)
6. Overview of Properties of biomaterials that Influence the local immune response
7. Surface Topology
8. Surface Functionalization
9. Surface Chemistry (Charge/Hydrophobicity)
10. Material Stiffness
11. Naturally Occurring Materials as Immunomodulators
Description
Biomaterials have existed for millennia as mechanical replacement structures following disease or injury. Biomaterial design has changed markedly from structural support with an “inert” immune profile as the primary objective to designs that elicit an integrative local tissue response and a pro-repair immune cell phenotype.
Immunomodulatory Biomaterials: Regulating the Immune Response with Biomaterials to Affect Clinical Outcome offers a single, comprehensive reference on biomaterials for modulation of the host response, for materials scientists, tissue engineers and those working in regenerative medicine. This book details methods, materials and strategies designed to regulate the host immune response following surgical implantation and thus facilitate specific local cell infiltration and tissue deposition.
There has been a dramatic transformation in our understanding of the role of the immune system, both innate and adaptive; these changes include recognition of the plasticity of immune cells, especially macrophages, cross-talk between the immune system and stem cells, and the necessity for in situ transition between inflammatory and regulatory immune cell phenotypes. The exploitation of these findings and the design and manufacture of new biomaterials is occurring at an astounding pace. There is currently no book directed at the interdisciplinary principles guiding the design, manufacture, testing, and clinical translation of biomaterials that proactively regulate the host tissue immune response.
The challenge for academia, industry, and regulatory agencies to encourage innovation while assuring safety and maximizing efficacy has never been greater. Given the highly interdisciplinary requirements for the design, manufacture and use of immunomodulatory biomaterials, this book will prove a useful single resource across disciplines.
Key Features
- Holistically covers the design, manufacture, testing, and clinical translation of biomaterials that proactively regulate the host tissue immune response
- Provides a single reference for understanding and utilizing the host response in biomaterials design
- An international collaboration of leading researchers in the field offering a novel insight into this fast-growing area
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers as well as postgraduate students of materials science and regenerative medicine. Biomedical engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 345
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128214404
About the Editors
Stephen Badylak
Dr. Badylak is Deputy Director of the McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Director of the Center for Preclinical Testing, and directs a laboratory focused upon the use of biologic scaffolds composed of extracellular matrix (ECM) to facilitate functional tissue regeneration. The focus of Dr. Badylak's work has been the mechanisms by which extracellular matrix signals host tissues to promote and support functional tissue reconstruction.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Jennifer Elisseeff
Dr. Elisseeff began her career at Carnegie Mellon University and Harvard-MIT. After this, she was a Fellow at the National Institute of General Medical Sciences Pharmacology Research Associate Program, and later became an assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. In 2004, Elisseeff cofounded Cartilix, Inc., a startup that translated adhesive and biomaterial technologies for treating orthopedic disease, acquired by Biomet Inc in 2009.In 2009, she also founded Aegeria Soft Tissue and Tissue Repair, new startups focused on soft tissue regeneration and wound healing. Dr. Elisseeff serves on the Scientific Advisory Boards of Bausch and Lomb, Kythera Biopharmaceutical, and Cellular Bioengineering Inc. She has received the Carnegie Mellon Young Alumni Award, Arthritis Investigator Award from the Arthritis Foundation, Yasuda Award from the Society of Physical Regulation in Medicine and Biology and was named by Technology Review magazine as a top innovator under 35 in 2002 and top 10 technologies to change the future. In 2008, Dr. Elisseeff was elected a fellow in the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering and a Young Global Leader in the World Economic Forum. She has published over 120 articles, book chapters and patent applications and given over 130 national and international invited lectures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Morton Goldberg Professor, Wilmer Eye Institute and Biomedical Engineering, John Hopkins Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
