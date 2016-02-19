Immunology of the Liver - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433307259, 9781483162812

Immunology of the Liver

1st Edition

Proceedings of an International Meeting Held at King's College Hospital Medical School London, on 6th and 7th July, 1970

Authors: Martin Smith Roger Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483162812
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 330
Description

Immunology of the Liver contains the proceedings of an International Meeting held at King's College Hospital Medical School in London on July 6-7, 1970. The meeting provided a forum for discussing progress made in understanding the immunology of the liver and tackled topics ranging from the pathology of chronic hepatitis to the occurrence and distribution of tissue antibodies in liver diseases. Cell-mediated responses and manifestations of immunological damage are also explored.

Comprised of 33 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the clinical, morphological, and virological aspects of liver disease. In particular, the clinical spectrum of autoimmune liver disease is considered, along with the pathology of chronic hepatitis. Morphological and immunological studies on chronic aggressive hepatitis and primary biliary cirrhosis are presented. Subsequent chapters focus on antibodies related to mitochondria; leukocyte migration in active chronic hepatitis and primary biliary cirrhosis; immunologic observations and electron microscopy of halothane-induced hepatic injury; and humoral and delayed hypersensitivity in chronic hepatitis. The final sections deal with results of immunosuppressive therapy and the immunology of liver transplantation.

This monograph will be of interest to immunologists, pathologists, physiologists, clinicians, and research workers in the field of medicine.

Table of Contents


Editors' Foreword

List of Participants

Opening Address

Part I Clinical, Morphological and Virological Aspects

Clinical Spectrum of Auto-Immune Liver Disease

The Pathology of Chronic Hepatitis

Morphological and Immunological Studies on Chronic Aggressive Hepatitis and Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

Australia Antigen in the Chilean Population

Electron Microscopic Observations on SH Antigen Using Positive Staining

Round Table Discussion

Part II The Occurrence and Role of Antibodies

Occurrence and Distribution of Tissue Antibodies in Liver Diseases

Antibodies Related to Mitochondria: Multiple Specificities and Clinical Associations

Antibodies to Bile Canaliculi in Patients with Chronic Active Liver Disease

Serum Total Haemolytic Complement in Liver Disease

Properties of Antibodies Reacting with Homologous and Heterologous Liver Mitochondrial Fractions

Round Table Discussion

Part III Cell Mediated Responses and Manifestations of Immunological Damage

Theoretical Basis of the Leucocyte Migration Test

Leucocyte Migration in Active Chronic Hepatitis and Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

The Anergic State and Other Immunological Changes in Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

Induction and Transfer of Auto-Immune Periductular Fibrosis in Inbred Rat Strains — with Evidence for Predominantly Cell-Mediated Pathogenesis

Characterization and Isolation of Liver Specific Proteins in Different Species; their Importance for Experimental Models and in Diagnosis of Chronic Hepatitis

Immunologic Observations and Electron Microscopy of Halothane-Induced Hepatic Injury

Studies on Multi-System Involvement in Active Chronic Hepatitis and Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

Some Aspects of Humoral and Delayed Hypersensitivity in Chronic Hepatitis

Round Table Discussion

Part IV Results of Immunosuppressive Therapy

Problems of Multi-Centre Trials, Illustrated by the Copenhagen Trial of Steroid Therapy in Cirrhosis

Prednisolone Therapy in Active Chronic Hepatitis

A Long-Term Study of Immunosuppressive Therapy in Active Chronic Hepatitis

Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis with Azathioprine and Prednisone Combined

A Controlled Trial of Prednisone and Azathioprine in Active Chronic Hepatitis

Experience with Azathioprine in Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

Round Table Discussion

Part V Some Aspects of the Immunology of Liver Transplantation

Results with Relation to Tissue Typing and Recurrence of Primary Hepatoma

The Leucocyte Migration Test in Assessment of Rejection

Assay of Serum Immunosuppressive Activity After Liver Transplantation

Immunological Aspects of Organ Grafting in the Pig

Details

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162812

About the Author

Martin Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Neuroanaesthesia and Neurocritical Care

Roger Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Hepatology and Director, Institute of Liver Studies, King's College School of Medicine and Dentistry, London, UK

