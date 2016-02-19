Immunology of the Liver
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Meeting Held at King's College Hospital Medical School London, on 6th and 7th July, 1970
Description
Immunology of the Liver contains the proceedings of an International Meeting held at King's College Hospital Medical School in London on July 6-7, 1970. The meeting provided a forum for discussing progress made in understanding the immunology of the liver and tackled topics ranging from the pathology of chronic hepatitis to the occurrence and distribution of tissue antibodies in liver diseases. Cell-mediated responses and manifestations of immunological damage are also explored.
Comprised of 33 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the clinical, morphological, and virological aspects of liver disease. In particular, the clinical spectrum of autoimmune liver disease is considered, along with the pathology of chronic hepatitis. Morphological and immunological studies on chronic aggressive hepatitis and primary biliary cirrhosis are presented. Subsequent chapters focus on antibodies related to mitochondria; leukocyte migration in active chronic hepatitis and primary biliary cirrhosis; immunologic observations and electron microscopy of halothane-induced hepatic injury; and humoral and delayed hypersensitivity in chronic hepatitis. The final sections deal with results of immunosuppressive therapy and the immunology of liver transplantation.
This monograph will be of interest to immunologists, pathologists, physiologists, clinicians, and research workers in the field of medicine.
Table of Contents
Editors' Foreword
List of Participants
Opening Address
Part I Clinical, Morphological and Virological Aspects
Clinical Spectrum of Auto-Immune Liver Disease
The Pathology of Chronic Hepatitis
Morphological and Immunological Studies on Chronic Aggressive Hepatitis and Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
Australia Antigen in the Chilean Population
Electron Microscopic Observations on SH Antigen Using Positive Staining
Round Table Discussion
Part II The Occurrence and Role of Antibodies
Occurrence and Distribution of Tissue Antibodies in Liver Diseases
Antibodies Related to Mitochondria: Multiple Specificities and Clinical Associations
Antibodies to Bile Canaliculi in Patients with Chronic Active Liver Disease
Serum Total Haemolytic Complement in Liver Disease
Properties of Antibodies Reacting with Homologous and Heterologous Liver Mitochondrial Fractions
Round Table Discussion
Part III Cell Mediated Responses and Manifestations of Immunological Damage
Theoretical Basis of the Leucocyte Migration Test
Leucocyte Migration in Active Chronic Hepatitis and Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
The Anergic State and Other Immunological Changes in Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
Induction and Transfer of Auto-Immune Periductular Fibrosis in Inbred Rat Strains — with Evidence for Predominantly Cell-Mediated Pathogenesis
Characterization and Isolation of Liver Specific Proteins in Different Species; their Importance for Experimental Models and in Diagnosis of Chronic Hepatitis
Immunologic Observations and Electron Microscopy of Halothane-Induced Hepatic Injury
Studies on Multi-System Involvement in Active Chronic Hepatitis and Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
Some Aspects of Humoral and Delayed Hypersensitivity in Chronic Hepatitis
Round Table Discussion
Part IV Results of Immunosuppressive Therapy
Problems of Multi-Centre Trials, Illustrated by the Copenhagen Trial of Steroid Therapy in Cirrhosis
Prednisolone Therapy in Active Chronic Hepatitis
A Long-Term Study of Immunosuppressive Therapy in Active Chronic Hepatitis
Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis with Azathioprine and Prednisone Combined
A Controlled Trial of Prednisone and Azathioprine in Active Chronic Hepatitis
Experience with Azathioprine in Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
Round Table Discussion
Part V Some Aspects of the Immunology of Liver Transplantation
Results with Relation to Tissue Typing and Recurrence of Primary Hepatoma
The Leucocyte Migration Test in Assessment of Rejection
Assay of Serum Immunosuppressive Activity After Liver Transplantation
Immunological Aspects of Organ Grafting in the Pig
