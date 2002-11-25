Immunology of Infection, Volume 32
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors Preface to the 2nd edition Preface to the 1st edition
Introduction The immune response to infectious agents
General Methods Phenotyping and separation of leukocyte populations based on affinity labelling Cytometric cytokine secretion assay: detection and isolation of cytokine secreting T cells Measurement of cellular proliferation Use of bioinformatics to predict MHC ligands and T-cell epitopes: application to epitope driven vaccine design The use of tetramers in the quantitative analysis of T cell responses Using microarrays for studying the host transcriptional response to microbial infection Genome-wide expression profiling of intracelllular bacteria: the interaction of Mycobacterium tuberculosis with macrophages
Murine Models Management of immuno-compromised and infected animals
In Vitro Analysis Isolation and preparation of lymphocytes from infected animals for in vitro analysis Isolation and development of murine T-lymphocyte hybridomas and clonal cell lines Killer cell assays Quantitation of T Cell Cytokine Responses by ELISA, ELISPOT, Flow Cytometry and Reverse Transcriptase-PCR Methods Isolation of and measuring the function of professional phagocytes: murine macrophages
In vivo Analysis The immune response in mice challenged with bacterial infections Measuring immune responses in vivo
Specific Models Murine model of tuberculosis The leishmaniasis model Animal models: murine cytomegalovirus DNA vaccines: fundamentals and practice Preparation and use of adjuvants
Human Systems Isolation and propagation of human dendritic cells Isolation of T cells and establishment of T-cell lines and clones Growth-transformation of human T cells Generation and characterisation of human killer cells Measuring human cytokine responses Measuring immune responses in situ: immunofluorescent and immunoenzymatic techniques Isolation, characterisation and cultivation of human monocytes and macrophages
Description
Immunology of Infection, 2nd Edition, edited by two leading experts in the field, presents the most appropriate up-to-date experimental approaches in the detail required for modern microbiological research. Focusing on the methods most useful for the Microbiologist interested in analysing host-pathogen relationships, this volume will be essential reading for all researchers working in microbiology, immunology, virology, mycology and parasitology.
This new edition of Immunology of Infection provides ready-to-use "recipes", and the latest emerging techniques as well as novel approaches to the tried and tested, established methods included in the successful first edition.
Methods in Microbiologyis the most prestigious series devoted to techniques and methodology in the field. Established for over 30 years, Methods in Microbiology will continue to provide you with tried and tested, cutting edge protocols to directly benefit your research.
Key Features
- Includes techniques for genome-wide expression profiling of both the pathogen and host and of the host response to infection
- Cytometric analysis of cytokine secretion by immune cells
- Describes tetramer technology for the quantitative analysis of antigen specific T cell responses
- Analysis of host cells and pathogens involved in the host-microbe interplay
Covers techniques useful for the analysis of human and murine systems
Includes techniques for the prediction and determination of MHC ligands and T cell epitopes
Covers the fundamentals and practice of DNA vaccines
Describes methods for the isolation and propagation of human dendritic cells
Readership
Microbiologists, immunologists, mycologists, and parasitologists
Details
Reviews
Praise for the first edition:
"This is a useful compendium of methods and techniques for those wishing to examine the immune responses to infections in vitro and in vivo. The book is clearly presented, packed with protocols, and well illustrated" --Microbiology Today
"...it represents a valuable addition to the microbiologists' reference source" --Immunology Today
Praise for the Series:
"An invaluable resource for the detailed analysis of cellular gene function and genome architecture." --NATURE
About the Series Volume Editors
Stefan Kaufmann Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology, Berlin, Germany
Dieter Kabelitz Series Volume Editor
Dieter Kabelitz is full professor at the University of Kiel, Germany, and Director of the Institute of Immunology. Dieter Kabelitz studied medicine in Freiburg and Munich, Germany. He was a post-doc in Uppsala/Sweden and at Rockefeller University, New York. In 1988, he was appointed Associate Professor for Cellular Immunology at the University of Heidelberg. From 1992 to 1999 he was Head of the Department of Immunology at the Paul-Ehrlich Institute in Langen, Germany. Since 1999 he is a full professor at the University of Kiel and Director of the Institute of Immunology. His scientific expertise is in the field of the functional characterization of human T cells with a special focus on T cells. Current projects aim to explore the potential of human T cells for the immunotherapy of cancer. He has published more than 360 papers listed in PubMed/Medline. Dieter Kabelitz was chairman of the Collaborative Research Center (SFB) 415 „Specificity and Pathophysiology of Signal Transduction Pathways“ funded at Kiel University by the German Research Foundation (DFG). He is a founding member and member of the Steering Committee of the DFG-funded Cluster of Excellence „Inflammation-at-Interfaces“. He was President of the German Society for Immunology (DGfI) in 2011 and 2012, and he is a Council member of the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS) and chair of the Education Committee (EDU) of IUIS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Immunology, Christian-Albrechts-University, Kiel, Germany