Immunology of Infection, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction:
S.H.E. Kaufmann and D. Kabelitz, The Immune Response to Infectious Agents.
General Methods:
A. Scheffold and A. Radbruch, Phenotyping and Separation of Leukocyte Populations.
D. Kabelitz and K. Pechold, Measurement of Cellular Proliferation (3H-TdR, MTT, Absolute Cell Numbers by SCUD).
Murine Models:
H. Mossmann, Management of Infected and Immunocompromised Animals.
C.J. Czuprynski and J.F. Brown, In Vitro Analysis.
W. Born, M. Tsuji, C. Cady, M. Lahn, A. Mukasa, C. Reardon, and R. O'Brien, Establishment of Murine T Cell Lines, T Cell Clones, Hybridomas and Transfectomas.
D.H. Busch and E.G. Pamer, Killer Cell Assays.
R. Haworth and S. Gordon, Isolation of Professional Phagocytes and Measuring their Functions: Murine Macrophages in Vitro.
M. Mielke, In Vivo Analyses.
S. Ehlers and U. Seitzer, Measuring Immune Responses in Vivo.
A.D. Roberts, J.T. Belisle, A.M. Cooper, and I.M. Orme, Specific Models.
P. Kropf, K. Brunson, R. Etges, and I. Muller, The Leishmaniasis Model.
J.B. Ulmer, J.J. Donnelly, D.L. Montgomery, and M.A. Liu, Art and Science of DNA Vaccines.
K. Lövgren-Bengtsson, Preparation and Use of Adjuvants.
Human System:
J. Banchereau, Isolation and Propagation of Dendritic Cells.
E. Märker-Hermann and R. Duchmann, Isolation of T Cells and Establishment of T Cell Lines and Clones.
H. Fickenscher and B. Fleckenstein, Growth-Transformation of Human T Cells.
G. Pawelec, E. Mariani, R. Offringa, C.J.M. Melief, and R. Solana, Generation and Characterization of Killer Cells.
H. Yssel and F. Cottrez, Measuring Human Cytokine Responses.
U. Seitzer and J. Gerdes, Measuring Immune Responses in Situ: Immunohistology and in Situ Hybridization.
S.W. Krause, M. Kreutz, and R. Andreesen, Isolation, Characterization, and Cultivation of Human Monocytes and Macrophages.
Description
Established for almost 30 years, Methods in Microbiology is the most prestigious series devoted to techniques and methodology in the field. Now totally revamped, revitalized, with a new format and expanded scope, Methods in Microbiology will continue to provide you with tried and tested, cutting-edge protocols to directly benefit your research.
Immunology of Infection, edited by two of the foremost figures in the field, presents the most appropriate, up-to-date techniques in the detail you require. The layout is structured for ease of reference, and the volume will be essential reading for all researchers working in microbiology, immunology, virology, mycology, and parasitology.
The new volume provides a carefully selected collection of immunological techniques for the microbiologist wishing to study host-pathogen relationships in vivo and in vitro. This multi-authored book has succeeded in bringing together experts from various fields of molecular and cellular immunology who provide ready-to-use recipes for the ex vivo and in vitro analysis of anti-infective immunity.
Key Features
- Focuses on the methods most useful for the microbiologist interested in analysing host-pathogen relationships
- Ready-to-use, tried and tested recipes
- Lists of suppliers provided as appendices to each chapter
- Covers techniques useful for the analysis of human and murine cells
- Includes techniques for the prediction and determination of MHC ligands and T cell epitopes
- Describes the art and science of DNA vaccines
- Essential methods for measuring human cytokine responses
- Covers isolation and propagation of dendritic cells
Readership
Microbiologists who use immunological techniques during their study of microorganisms, especially those studying infectious agents and infectious disease, clinical microbiologists, immunologists, and parasitologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 705
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 20th April 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923987
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080860541
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125215282
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124023055
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Stefan Kaufmann Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology, Berlin, Germany
Dieter Kabelitz Serial Volume Editor
Dieter Kabelitz is full professor at the University of Kiel, Germany, and Director of the Institute of Immunology. Dieter Kabelitz studied medicine in Freiburg and Munich, Germany. He was a post-doc in Uppsala/Sweden and at Rockefeller University, New York. In 1988, he was appointed Associate Professor for Cellular Immunology at the University of Heidelberg. From 1992 to 1999 he was Head of the Department of Immunology at the Paul-Ehrlich Institute in Langen, Germany. Since 1999 he is a full professor at the University of Kiel and Director of the Institute of Immunology. His scientific expertise is in the field of the functional characterization of human T cells with a special focus on T cells. Current projects aim to explore the potential of human T cells for the immunotherapy of cancer. He has published more than 360 papers listed in PubMed/Medline. Dieter Kabelitz was chairman of the Collaborative Research Center (SFB) 415 „Specificity and Pathophysiology of Signal Transduction Pathways“ funded at Kiel University by the German Research Foundation (DFG). He is a founding member and member of the Steering Committee of the DFG-funded Cluster of Excellence „Inflammation-at-Interfaces“. He was President of the German Society for Immunology (DGfI) in 2011 and 2012, and he is a Council member of the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS) and chair of the Education Committee (EDU) of IUIS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Immunology, Christian-Albrechts-University, Kiel, Germany