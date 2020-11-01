Immunology of Endometriosis: Etiology and Management

Endometriosis is one of the most common gynecological diseases that is causing pain, infertility, cancer and negative impact on the QOL of affected women. Various immunological factors are believed to play roles in the pathogenesis of endometriosis, and these factors are potential targets for this disease. Endometriosis is now considered to be a disease of both endocrine and immune dysregulation. since it is often associated with the presence of autoantibodies, other autoimmune diseases, and possibly with recurrent immune-mediated abortion. The endocrine-immunologic axis underlines the complexity of this gynecologic disorder. However, recognition of the direct involvement of two major physiological mechanisms brings about a change of focus which might represent an interesting advance in the understanding of this disease and new focus for further research. Vast changes in activities of numerous cells involved in immune reactions might offer new therapeutic targets This book covers all the basic sciences concepts and their clinical applications related to the immunology of endometriosis



