Immunology of Endometriosis: Etiology and Management
1st Edition
Reproductive Immunology Series
Description
Endometriosis is one of the most common gynecological diseases that is causing pain, infertility, cancer and negative impact on the QOL of affected women. Various immunological factors are believed to play roles in the pathogenesis of endometriosis, and these factors are potential targets for this disease. Endometriosis is now considered to be a disease of both endocrine and immune dysregulation. since it is often associated with the presence of autoantibodies, other autoimmune diseases, and possibly with recurrent immune-mediated abortion. The endocrine-immunologic axis underlines the complexity of this gynecologic disorder. However, recognition of the direct involvement of two major physiological mechanisms brings about a change of focus which might represent an interesting advance in the understanding of this disease and new focus for further research. Vast changes in activities of numerous cells involved in immune reactions might offer new therapeutic targets This book covers all the basic sciences concepts and their clinical applications related to the immunology of endometriosis
Key Features
- Provides detailed immunological background for understanding etiology and management of endometriosis
- Evaluates various immunological factors that are involved in the pathogenesis of endometriosis
- Shows the detailed evaluation of the knowledge related to each immune cell type in endometriosis
Readership
Medical and research. Researchers, Clinicians and trainees working in the field of endometriosis
Table of Contents
Part 1 Immune factors in the pathogenesis, and the potential therapeutic target, of endometriosis
1. Monocytes and macrophages
2. Natural killer cells
3. Dendritic cells
4. Neutrophils
5. Th1/Th2/Th17 cells
6. Regulatory T cells
7. Cytokines and Chemokines
8. Prostaglandins
Part 2 The role of immune factors in endometriosis-related conditions
9. Pain
10. Infertility
11. Ovarian disfunction
12. Cancer
Part 3 Immunology and the management of endometriosis
13. The impact on immune environment of the current endometriosis therapy
14. Novel therapeutic strategy: Immune checkpoint blockade
15. Novel therapeutic strategy: Anti-inflammatory reagents
16. Novel therapeutic strategy: Drug repositioning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128206614
About the Editor
Kaori Koga
Kaori Koga, M.D., Ph.D. is a physician-scientist and an Associate Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, School of Medicine at the University of Tokyo, Japan. Dr Koga received her M.D. degree from Chiba University in 1996, Chiba, Japan, and her Ph.D. degree from the University of Tokyo in 2003. She then undertook post-doctoral fellowships in the Uterine Biology Group (Prof. Lois Salamonsen’s laboratory) at Prince Henry’s Institute, Melbourne, Australia in 2006, and the Reproductive Immunology Unit (Prof. Gil Mor’s laboratory) at the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences in Yale University in 2006–2008. Dr. Koga received several awards including Guston Award in the ASRI annual meeting 2008. Her research interests include reproductive immunology, especially in the etiology of endometriosis and infertility. Her clinical interests include minimal invasive surgery and assisted reproductive technology. She is a member of the American Societies for Reproductive Immunology, the International Society for Immunology of Reproduction as well as of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology. Dr. Koga has more than one hundred papers published in the international journal such as Journal of Immunology, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Physician-Scientist and Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
