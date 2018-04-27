Immunology in the Twentieth Century
1st Edition
From Basic Science to Clinical Application
Description
Immunology in the Twentieth Century: From Basic Science to Clinical Application grew out of common knowledge that those who survived many of the common infectious diseases rarely contracted the same disease again. This book charts the historical development of this vital branch of medicine in a concise volume, covering both the basic science involved and the clinical applications. Immunology as a distinctive subject developed in the mid-twentieth century as researchers started to understand how the adaptive immune system aids the defense against pathogens. The subject has grown in importance and diversified into specialist fields, such as immunohistochemistry, immunogenetics and immunopathology.
Key Features
- Provides a concise overhead of the history of immunology and its applications in medicine
- Includes a discussion of the scientists who were pioneers in landmark discoveries in immunology
- Summarizes the clinical applications of major discoveries
Readership
Scientific and Medical researchers in immunology, medicine, neuroscience, biomedical sciences, anatomy and histology; historians of medicine, philosophers of science and medicine, medical anthropologists, graduate and postgraduate researchers in humanities and social scientific fields relating to the history and philosophy of science; policymakers and managers with interests in understanding immunology
Table of Contents
- The antibodies
2. The cells of the immunity
3. The genetic basis of the immune response
4. Immunity and cancer
5. Concluding remarks
6. References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 90
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 27th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128161463
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161456
About the Author
Domenico Ribatti
Domenico Ribatti was born in Andria, Italy, on December 27, 1956. He was awarded his M.D. degree on October 1981. His present position is full professor of Human Anatomy at the University of Bari Medical School, Italy. Domenico Ribatti is author 8 monographs. History of research on tumor angiogenesis, Springer, 2009. The chick embryo chorioallantoic membrane in the study of angiogenesis and metastases, Springer, 2010. Protagonists of medicine, Springer, 2010. Mast cells and tumours. From biology to clinic (in collaboration with E. Crivellato) Springer, 2011. Morphofunctional aspects of tumor microcirculation, Springer, 2012. Angiogenesis and anti-angiogenesis in hematological malignancies, Springer, 2014. Development of immunological competence, Springer, 2016. The role of microenvironment in the control of tumor angiogenesis, Springer,2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Basic Biomedical Sciences, Neurosciences and Sensory Organs, Section of Human Anatomy and Histology, University of Bari Medical School, Bari, Italy