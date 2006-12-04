Immunology for Medical Students
2nd Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
Efficiently master key immunology principles! State-of-the-art coverage brings you all of the latest scientific and clinical knowledge, including a new chapter on the use of antibodies and cytokines in immunotherapy. Crystal-clear illustrations, detailed clinical cases, and a user-friendly presentation make immunology remarkably easy to understand. And now, online access via STUDENT CONSULT makes this an even more effective learning resource!
Key Features
- Crystal-clear illustrations make immunology remarkably easy to understand.
- Detailed clinical cases demonstrate real-world applications.
- Technical boxes point out important scientific advances.
- End-of-chapter checklists of learning points facilitate review.
Table of Contents
Section one: Introduction
1. Basic concepts and components of the immune system
2. Basic concepts
Section two: Antigen-recognition molecules
3. Introduction to antigen recognition
4. Antigens and antibody structure
5. Antibody-antigen interaction
6. Antibody diversity
7. The T cell receptor
8. Major histocompatibility complex
9. Review of antigen recognition
Section three: Physiology
10. Antigen processing and presentation
11. Lymphocyte activation
12. Hematopoiesis
13. The organs and tissues of the immune system
14. B cell development
15. T cell development
16. Cell-cell interaction in generating effector lymphocytes
17. Immunological memory
18. Review of immune physiology
Section four: Innate Immunity
19. Constitutive defenses including complement
20. Phagocytes
21. Killing in the immune system
22. Inflammation
23. Review of innate immunity
Section five: Immune system in health and disease
24. Infections and vaccines
25. Hypersensitivity reactions
26. Immediate hypersensitivity (type I): allergy
27. Autoimmunity
28. Antibody-mediated hypersensitivity (type II)
29. Immune complex disease (type III hypersensitivity)
30. Delayed hypersensitivity (type IV)
31. Primary immunodeficiency
32. Secondary immunodeficiency
33. Transplantation
34. Tumor immunology
35. Immunotherapies
36. Review of immunity in health and disease
Appendices
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 4th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074407
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058479
About the Author
Roderick Nairn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, Creighton School of Medicine, Omaha, NE
Matthew Helbert
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Immunologist, Yorkshire, UK