Immunology for Medical Students - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323043311, 9780323074407

Immunology for Medical Students

2nd Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Roderick Nairn Matthew Helbert
eBook ISBN: 9780323074407
eBook ISBN: 9780702058479
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 4th December 2006
Page Count: 320
Description

Efficiently master key immunology principles! State-of-the-art coverage brings you all of the latest scientific and clinical knowledge, including a new chapter on the use of antibodies and cytokines in immunotherapy. Crystal-clear illustrations, detailed clinical cases, and a user-friendly presentation make immunology remarkably easy to understand. And now, online access via STUDENT CONSULT makes this an even more effective learning resource!

Key Features

  • Crystal-clear illustrations make immunology remarkably easy to understand.
  • Detailed clinical cases demonstrate real-world applications.
  • Technical boxes point out important scientific advances.
  • End-of-chapter checklists of learning points facilitate review.

Table of Contents

Section one: Introduction

1. Basic concepts and components of the immune system

2. Basic concepts


Section two: Antigen-recognition molecules

3. Introduction to antigen recognition

4. Antigens and antibody structure

5. Antibody-antigen interaction

6. Antibody diversity

7. The T cell receptor

8. Major histocompatibility complex

9. Review of antigen recognition


Section three: Physiology

10. Antigen processing and presentation

11. Lymphocyte activation

12. Hematopoiesis

13. The organs and tissues of the immune system

14. B cell development

15. T cell development

16. Cell-cell interaction in generating effector lymphocytes

17. Immunological memory

18. Review of immune physiology



Section four: Innate Immunity

19. Constitutive defenses including complement

20. Phagocytes

21. Killing in the immune system

22. Inflammation

23. Review of innate immunity


Section five: Immune system in health and disease

24. Infections and vaccines

25. Hypersensitivity reactions

26. Immediate hypersensitivity (type I): allergy

27. Autoimmunity

28. Antibody-mediated hypersensitivity (type II)

29. Immune complex disease (type III hypersensitivity)

30. Delayed hypersensitivity (type IV)

31. Primary immunodeficiency

32. Secondary immunodeficiency

33. Transplantation

34. Tumor immunology

35. Immunotherapies

36. Review of immunity in health and disease


Appendices

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Roderick Nairn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, Creighton School of Medicine, Omaha, NE

Matthew Helbert

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Immunologist, Yorkshire, UK

